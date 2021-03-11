Today, Airthings is launching its latest and most capable smart air quality monitor yet. Entering with much of the same metric tracking as we’ve seen in the past, the new Airthings View Plus steps things up with particulate matter monitoring alongside integration with your Alexa and Assistant smart homes. Head below for a closer look and all of the details on locking in a pre-order discount.

Airthings View Plus debuts as new smart air quality monitor

Expanding on the rest of the brand’s smart air quality monitors, the new Airthings View Plus arrives as its most capable offering yet. Much like other versions we’ve seen in the past, you’ll find a collection of monitored stats here to help you keep tabs on the overall air quality in your home. More traditional metrics like humidity, temperature, and air pressure are joined by CO2 and VOC stats alongside radon levels for added peace of mind.

But that’s not all. Living up to the View Plus naming scheme, Airthings is also bringing particulate matter tracking into the mix for the first time. This will allow the sensor to keep tabs on everything from common bacterium to various dusts better known by their PM1 and PM2.5 designators.

All of the stats that Airthings View Plus can track are then sent to its companion iOS and Android apps, thanks to built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. The latter also allows the smart air quality monitor to double as a bridge for additional sensors in the Airthings stable so you can enjoy much of the same continuous monitoring features found on its latest and greatest offering.

You’ll also be able to tie all of the metrics into Alexa and Assistant setups, allowing you to summon a voice assistant in order to find out the temperature in a given room and more. That’s alongside setting automations with IFTTT to pair changes in air quality with actions in your smart home.

Available for pre-order with a discount

The new Airthings View Plus is now available for pre-order via the brand’s official online storefront. Shipping is slated to begin in June for those who lock in their orders, and taking advantage of the pre-order window also provides a discount on the expected $299 retail price tag. Picking up the smart air quality monitor now will drop the price down to $269, saving an extra 10% in the process.

9to5Toys’ Take

Now that we’re spending more time inside than ever, knowing when it’s time to turn on a purifier or open a window is all the more valuable. The latest Airthings offering arrives with a quite impressive roster stats and a price tag to match. At the $299 price point it would have certainly been nice to see HomeKit support, although that’s hardly a dealbreaker for those looking to get a comprehensive understanding of their home’s air quality.

