Smart air conditioning awaits with cert. refurb Amazon Thermostats from $40 (43% off)

Amazon is now offering its certified refurbished Smart Thermostat at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $70 in refurbished condition or $80 new, this is 43% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked all year. For further comparison, today’s deal is $5 under our previous refurbished mention and $15 below the Prime Day price on a new unit. You’ll also find the refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat with the C-wire power adapter marked down to $54.99 from the regular $85 shipped, which is matching our previous mention. Note: Some homes require the C-wire attachment and you can hit the Check Compatibility link on the listing page to find out which one you’ll need. Most folks have the air conditioner cranked up now and Amazon’s smart temperature controller is looking to up efficiency and reduce costs – “ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.” On top of that, you can bark orders at Alexa to set the temperature, leverage the companion app to do it manually, or just have the temperature change automatically when you’re at home, asleep, or stepping out for the day. The refurbished units come with the same warranty as new models and you’ll find more details below.

Smart thermostats can be a pricey endeavor from reputable brands and that’s where Amazon comes in to save the day with these refurbished offers on its in-house solution. You’ll be hard-pressed to find something outside of the no-name space that can deliver this sort of functionality for less than $40 shipped right now, or ever for that matter.

Speaking of air quality, this morning saw the Airthings View Plus Radon and CO2 monitor drop back down to its Prime Day price at $45 off the going rate. This price drop now sits alongside some notable hangover smart home gear deals waiting over in our curated hub ranging from lighting and garage door openers and more. Get a closer look at everything right here.

Amazon Smart Thermostat features:

A Certified Refurbished Amazon Smart Thermostat is refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new and comes with the same limited warranty as a new device. Certified Refurbished Amazon devices may be packaged in generic Amazon-branded boxes.

Smart upgrade – Amazon Smart Thermostat is an easy way to switch from a traditional thermostat and help reduce energy usage.

Save energy – According to EPA estimates, ENERGY STAR certified thermostats save an average of $50 on yearly energy bills.

Automatic comfort – Alexa can do the programming for you, updating the temperature to keep you comfortable.

On-the-go control – Let Alexa set the temperature, or set it yourself from anywhere with the Alexa app.

You can do it – The Alexa app will guide you through the installation process, but customer service is always available.

