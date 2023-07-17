Gaming keyboards up to 37% off: HyperX 65% RGB aluminum $80, Logitech, Razer, and more

If you didn’t square away a new battlestation keyboard during Prime Day, we have spotted some solid price drops that might help the cause. First up, Amazon is now offering the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard with tactile Aqua switches for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $100, this is a solid 20% price drop and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also matching the Amazon all-time low and one of only three times it has been marked down in the last year. The Origins 65 delivers a compact mechanical option for your desktop that doesn’t take up much space (mini “65% form-factor”). Wrapped up inside of the full aircraft-grade aluminum body you’ll find double shot PBT keycaps with side printing (helps you to “quickly locate additional key functions”) and RGB backlit keys with radiant lighting effects – “get brighter, more luminous RGB lighting, thanks to the exposed LED design of the HyperX mechanical switches.” All of which is customizable via the NGENUITY companion software. More deals and details below.

Amazon gaming keyboard deals:

Do yourself a favor and check out the MONOKEI Jujutsu Kaisen themed keyboards and then head over to the deals we are tracking on Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming collection. Complete with adorable cloud wrist rests, you’ll find deals starting at $70 on some of our go-to model keyboards as well as headsets and mice. Everything is detailed right here.

HyperX Alloy Origins 65 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Petite 65% form factor: Free up more room for your mouse with this supremely compact keyboard. Side-printed functions on the keycaps allow you to quickly locate secondary keypress functionality.

Full aircraft-grade aluminum body: The aluminum casing keeps the keyboard structurally sound and stable when the action gets intense and the game hangs in the balance; battle after battle, night after night.

Double shot PBT keycaps with side printing: The pre-installed PBT keycaps have text on the sides to help you quickly locate additional key functions.

HyperX Mechanical switches: Reliable HyperX key switches are balanced for speed and accuracy to help provide faster keypresses with fewer mistakes. Their exposed LED design delivers stunning RGB lighting that stands out.

