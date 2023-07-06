Hands-on: MONOKEI celebrates Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 with pair of themed keyboards

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally back for its second season. If you’re like me and have been waiting for the anime to finally return after first taking the world by storm back in 2020, MONOKEI Standard’s latest releases will certainly catch your interest. Today, the keyboard company is revealing a new pair of themed peripherals to celebrate the occasion. Bringing two of the series’ iconic Jujutsu sorcerers to your desk, the new Yuji and Megumi Edition keyboards have themed designs with Cherry MX switches, custom keycaps, and vibrant case colors.

Check out the new MONOKEI Standard Jujutsu Kaisen keyboards

The new Jujutsu Kaisen keyboards from MONOKEI Standard are much like the brand’s other releases. Both of the new designs sport wired USB-C designs with pre-built mechanical builds resting underneath the themed designs. Each of the two new editions comes outfitted with your choice of Cherry MX switches, too.

But then there’s the theming, which is why we’re talking about the MONOKEI Standard keyboards in the first place. As part of the new Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, there are two different styles of the company’s signature keyboard, both of which come outfitted with some minimal touches that evoke the series they’re based on.

Both start with some vibrant casings that come in either orange or green builds, the former being for Itadori Yuji and the latter a fitting color scheme for Megumi Fushiguro. The eye-catching colors then move over to the keycaps themselves, with each model coming with a set of dark blue doubleshot PBT keycaps. I love how well the colors pop on the Yuji Edition that I’ve been typing on over the past few weeks, with the expected letter on each key being joined by its Japanese Hiragana counterpart.

Some of the keys are even getting the specialty treatment, with themed enter keys rocking the Jujutsu Kaisen logo. The command keys, as well as some of the other function buttons, are getting much of the same treatment with their own unique designs.

Pre-order ahead of shipping in August

The new Jujutsu Kaisen keyboards from MONOKEI Standard are now available for pre-order and will ship later this fall. You can now lock in your order on both Yuji and Megumi designs ahead of the shipping date slated for August of this year. Available with MX Brown, Red, or Silent Red switches, each configuration sells for $169. The company estimates that these will begin shipping come August 4.

9to5Toys’ Take

The last time I talked about my workstation, I got a lot of questions about my custom-made Pokémon keyboard. Satisfying much of that same niche, I knew that I had to get my hands on one of these new MONOKEI Standard Jujutsu Kaisen keyboards the second that the press release slid across my desk.

And ahead of today’s launch, the company was kind enough to send over the Yuji model for me to check out. Despite reviewing a lot of keyboards, I am ultimately not one to entirely switch away to a new daily driver. That was really tested this time. I adore the series that MONOKEI Standard is tapping into, and the final result delivers a design that is as fun to type on as it is comfortable. I love that the build has a slightly angled design to it, with the theming delivering exactly what I’d want from a collaboration like this.

For what this is, a novelty keyboard, I do ultimately find that the $169 price tag isn’t all too bad. Sure, you can get some of the best keyboards on the market for less, like the Logitech MX Keys S that I just reviewed last month. But then you’d be missing out on the Jujutsu Kaisen theming, and we can’t have that. These new releases surely aren’t going to be for everyone. But if you do find yourself wondering what adding a little Yuji or Megumi vibes to your battle station would look like, I am pretty impressed with how solid these keyboards are.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!