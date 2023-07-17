Go big with Hisense’s 85-inch 120Hz Google Smart TV down at $1,498 (Reg. up to $2,200)

Walmart is now offering the Hisense 85-inch Class Premium U7H Series Quantum Dot QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV for $1,498 shipped. Regularly as much as $2,200 at some retailers, it more typically sells for $1,800 at Amazon and Best Buy where it is now marked down to $1,600. Today’s deal is up to $702 off, matching the Amazon low, and the best we can find. Delivering a massive 85-inch display to a home entertainment center near you, this is a 120Hz panel with variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision Gaming, FreeSync Premium, and an auto-low latency game mode to bring your console experience to life like never before. The brand’s usual metal stand and “bezel-less” frame also carry Chromecast streaming, a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, USB, and built-in Wi-Fi with support for Google Assistant voice commands. More details below.

If you’re in the market for a more modest 4K TV upgrade, many of the Prime Day deals on the Amazon Fire TV models are still alive and well. In fact, all of the models below (outside of the all-new 75-inch Omni, which has jumped up $20) are still matching the listings we were tracking last week for the big 2-day shopping event.

Since your new TV is secured, adding ambiance to the theater or living room might be next in line. Fortunately, we are still tracking the best price yet on the brand new Govee HomeKit color lightstrip. One of the first of its kind to support multi-platform Matter action, you can land this strip down at $42 from the regular up to $80 list price right now. Get a closer look and a deeper breakdown of the feature set in our previous deal coverage.

Hisense 85-inch U7H 4K UHD Smart Google TV features:

The 2022 Hisense U7H series is packed with features for tech, content, and gaming fans alike. ULED technology improves picture depth, clarity, color accuracy and motion delivering a unique experience only found in Hisense ULED television sets. The U7H gets a user interface and content upgrade with Google TV which can be accessed hands-free through the in-bezel microphones and, for gamers, there’s not only 480 motion rate but 4k 120Hz variable refresh rate, Dolby Vision Gaming, FreeSync Premium and auto-low latency game mode to maximize the next-generation console experience.

