Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip is one of the first of its kind with Matter support at $42

Govee just launched its very first smart lightstrip equipped with Matter support, and now Amazon is pairing that new release with a rare discount. Only the third chance to save since launching last month, the just-released smart home accessory now sells for $41.99 shipped after the on-page coupon has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $60 price tag that it just debuted with, delivering $18 in savings. This is most notably a new all-time low, but also undercuts our previous mention by $6.

Aside from just being the first accessory in Govee’s stable to arrive with Matter support, the new lightstrip also packs out of the box HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant support. That lets you bring all of the multicolor accent lighting to your prefered digital assistant, with the 6.56-foot strip pairing right to your Wi-Fi. Perfect for making your gaming rig a bit more worthy of the battlestation moniker, this accessory is also notable for just adding some ambiance to shelves, behind a desk, or anywhere else in your home that could using some lighting. We break down the full experience in our launch coverage, which takes a closer look at why this lightstrip is more vibrant than previous Govee releases.

Alongside being Govee’s first foray into Matter-enabled smart home gadgets, this is also one of the first of its kind on the market period. With Matter still rolling out, there aren’t really any alternatives to recommend right now for those who want to bring some future-proof lighting to their space.

While all of the other July 4th deals are now up for grabs in our smart home guide, there’s one offer that’s worth highlighting. Delivering much of the same lightstrip form-factor as the new Govee release, some of the Philips Hue Gradient strips are falling to all-time lows. Arriving with designs meant to be placed behind the TV, these addressable LED models are now 30% off and landing as low as $190.

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

