iPhone 12 Pro Max now an even better value with drop to $620 (Orig. $1,099), more from $360

Woot today is kicking off its latest certified refurbished iPhone event, starting off the work week by discounting a collection of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Amongst an assortment of deep price cuts on some of the more affordable models out there, our favorite offer has the iPhone 12 Pro Max starting from $619.99 for the 128GB capacity. Shipping is free for Prime members, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. Down from the original $1,099 price tag, today’s offer is dropping lower than ever before with $479 in savings attached. It’s an extra $80 below our previous mention and marking a new all-time low in the process.

Sporting a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display, iPhone 12 Pro Max arrives as the largest of Apple’s previous-generation handsets. Powered by the A14 Bionic processor, you’ll find the recently refreshed square form-factor that harks back to older models that has been since used for the iPhone 13 and 14 series. Alongside Ceramic Shield glass on the back, there’s also a 3-sensor camera array as well as 128GB or more of onboard storage. If you don’t need the latest and greatest from Apple but still want to take advantage of its largest smartphone form-factor, today’s discount is as good as it gets. Includes a 90-day warranty. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

All of the iPhone 12 series smartphones on sale today:

The same 90-day warranty as mentioned above also applies to all three iterations of the Apple smartphone, which come in various storage capacities to boot.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from last week still up for grabs, not to mention an assortment of discounts that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day to begin with and are just now finally getting in on the savings with the start of the new work week.

iPhone 12 Pro Max features:

iPhone 12 Pro Max pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. The Super Retina XDR display increases to an expansive 6.7 inches2 while keeping a nearly identical size to iPhone 11 Pro Max, for the largest display ever on an iPhone and the highest resolution with nearly 3.5 million pixels. iPhone 12 Pro Max has a new, sophisticated flat-edge design that features a gorgeous surgical-grade stainless steel band paired with a precision-milled matte glass back and is available in four stunning finishes.

