lululemon’s Back to Campus collection keeps you stylish and comfortable throughout the year

Today, lululemon just dropped its Back to Campus collection with apparel and accessories to make going into your first or fourth year a breeze. Inside this collection you will find features that adapt to your lifestyle and fabrics crafted to feel like the soft hug. You will also find stretch-infused materials to help reach your goals, and the insoles that cushion every step from campus and beyond. Plus, majority of these pieces are perfect for layering, which is fantastic for the upcoming fall season. Be sure to find all of our top picks from this collection below and you will want to check out our news guide for the latest drops today.

lululemon Back to Campus Men’s Picks

Shirt jackets are immensely popular this year and the men’s Cargo Pocket Shirt Jacket has all of the bells and whistles. The material is water-resistant, lightweight, and has an array of pockets to store your essentials. It has an oversized fit for layering and will elevate a casual look instantly.

A piece that would pair nicely with the shirt jacket is the City Sweat Pullover Hoodie in White Opal. This material was made to feel lightweight like a cloud and the fleece inner material helps to keep you warm. It also has an attached hood in case you catch rain showers and the fabric is highly breathable.

Top Women’s Apparel

One of our top picks for women’s from this collection is the new Scuba Oversized Full Zip in Bone. This will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe and the bone coloring is highly versatile. The inside has a fleece material that’s soft to the touch and lightweight, which is great for layering. Better yet, it has an emergency hair tie attached.

If you want to look trendy and comfortable for class, the Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant Nulu is a must-have and you can choose from thirteen color options. The wide leg is going to be highly flattering and the material was designed to be buttery soft. It even has a drop back pocket to store a card, key, or another small essential.

Gear Under $100

An item every college student should own it’s an Everywhere Bely Bag. This bag can be carried right over your chest or on your waistline and is gender neutral. It can easily hold your wallet, keys, cards, lipgloss, and more. The water-repellant fabric makes it easy to commute with and it has a two-way zipper for added convienience. With over 2,900 positive reviews, it’s rated 4.9/5 stars and priced at just $48.

Finally, haul your MacBook, books, and apparel int he new Everywhere Backpack 22L. This backpack is $78, comes in three color options, and has a water-bottle pocket. It has an interior padded laptop sleeve and an exterior zippered pocket to store smaller items.

