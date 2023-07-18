Time is running out to shop Nomad’s 30% off anniversary Apple accessory sale

Nomad today is launching a rare chance to save on nearly everything it sells. As part of a new anniversary sale, you’ll be able to take 30% off its entire collection of iPhone, Apple Watch, and Apple accessories. Shipping is free in orders over $150. An easy highlight from the sale offers one of the brand’s latest releases, with Nomad now offering its recently-released 7.5W MagSafe Stand for $56. Down from $80, this is the very first chance to save some cash at 30% off. It’s delivering a more affordable solution than the brand’s other MagSafe mounts, just without the full 15W charging speeds. Even so, you’ll find support for Apple’s new StandBy mode launching in iOS 17 later this fall, as well as a magnetic upright stand design with much of the same premium build. We found the price point to be well worth the trade-offs in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

If you need an even more capable docking solution, the new Base One Max now sells for $105. That’s down from its $150 price tag and comes in one of three different styles at the best price of the year. We’ve only seen a single other price cut in 2023, with today’s offer landing with an extra $22 in savings attached.

Nomad’s latest multi-device charger takes on a more premium build than even some of its most popular leather-covered offerings from the past. Base One Max pairs a solid metal build with unique glass design that will fit right in with the rest of your Apple setup and provide a perfect spot for your new iPhone 14 or even existing iPhone 12 and 13 series handsets. On top of the 15W MagSafe charging tech, there’s also an integrated Apple Watch charger to complete the desk- or nightstand-friendly package. You can get a better idea of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Then of course don’t forget that the rest of Nomad’s collection of Apple gear is also included in the sale. There’s no code needed, with all of the price cuts showing up right on the listing for each of the popular products. There are some exclusions, though we’ve picked out some highlights below, too.

Nomad Base One Max features:

Base One Max delivers official MFi MagSafe charging at up to 15W with a weighted metal body and an elevated glass panel designed to complement any space. The integrated Apple Watch charger features a protective soft touch charging base. This allows you to use Nightstand Mode on your watch to quickly tell the time at your bedside or desk while also using the integrated MagSafe charger to power up your AirPods or iPhone.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!