AeroGarden’s 45W indoor Grow Light system keeps the plants healthy all year at new $55 low

While in most places of the country at this time of year there’s more than enough sun to keep indoor plants strong and happy, they can always use a boost and the colder gloomy months will arrive eventually. That’s where something like the AeroGarden 45 Watt LED Grow Light Panel comes into the save the day. Regularly as much as $144 and more like $87 elsewhere as of late, you can now score the kit for $55.90 shipped on Amazon. Or straight from AeroGarden at $49.90 with a $5 shipping charge. That’s up to 61% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. While it’s not an all-in-one growing operation like the brand’s indoor stations we feature around here, it does include a 45W lighting panel, an adjustable stand so you can raise it as plants grow, and includes a hanging kit for folks looking for some overhead action. Not only can it be helpful for keeping your botanical friends healthy year round but also to give new sprouts a boost before they find a permanent home. More details below.

A more fashionable choice for those that prefer something that falls more into the home decor light category is the AeroGarden Stem Grow Lights. They come in the form of a lamp you might see on an end table or in the living room, start at $28 on sale directly from AeroGarden, and will help to keep plants strong all year round much the same.

If you’re focused on your outdoor greenery these days, our Green Deals headliner deal is definitely worth your time. Now seeing one of the first discounts of the year, you can can score the new Eve Aqua Smart Water Controller at $120 shipped to make watering your lawn and garden a more convenient task this summer and beyond. All of the details you need are right here.

AeroGarden 45 Watt LED Grow Light Panel features:

Nurture your plants with light from the best angle. This versatile grow light can be hung from above or tilted on its stand – it rotates 360 degrees

Conveniently comes with both a stand and a hanging kit

Easily start plants indoors – the panel and stand are the perfect size for seed starting trays. Please note that the seed tray is not included

The adjustable stand raises up with your plants as they grow

The energy efficient 45 Watt LED costs less to operate and will last up to 30,000 hours

