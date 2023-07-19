Get $50 of data credit to spend in 120 countries for $22 with aloSIM Data Traveler

If you try to use your regular SIM card on vacation, the roaming charges can be frightening. The aloSIM Mobile Data Traveler eSIM lets you bypass these charges by connecting to local networks around the world. Right now, you can get $50 in PAYG credit for just $21.99 via 9to5Toys Specials.

Any experienced traveler will tell you to buy a local SIM for a vacation overseas. But what if you travel regularly to different destinations? Instead of buying an endless stream of SIM cards, maybe you should try aloSIM.

This service offers an eSIM that works in over 120 countries around the world, with no roaming charges. This means you can check directions, get translations, and stay connected with the folks at home — without having to worry about the cost.

It works like this:

Before your trip, install the eSIM on your smartphone When you arrive, activate a suitable plan (prices start at $4.50 per week) Use your phone as normal, then pick a new package at the start of the next week

During your time away, you can cross borders as much as you like and aloSIM will still work. It’s much, much more convenient than buying multiple local SIM cards and switching them over.

People who have tried aloSIM seem to love it. The companion app has 4.5 stars on the App Store — and travel blogger Paulina on the Road said, “This eSIM is the perfect solution for travelers seeking convenient and reliable internet connectivity while abroad.”

With this deal, you get $50 to spend on whatever data package you want. Just be sure to use your data while you’re away, because it may expire before your next trip.

Order by 7/23 for just $21.99 to get your double credit with aloSIM, which you can redeem any time in the next 12 months!

