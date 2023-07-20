12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro discounts take up to $150 off Apple’s latest starting at $1,049

Prime Day sale discounts land on just about every Apple release under the sun, except the iPad Pros. Now joining the 11-inch model discounts we saw last week, the savings today at Amazon continue over to the flagship 12.9-inch offerings. Starting things off, we have the second-best price to date on the M2 iPad Pro Wi-Fi 1TB at $1,649 shipped. Normally fetching $1,799, you’re looking at $150 in savings. This is the first discount in three months and comes within $50 of the all-time low set way earlier in the spring. We also break down the four other storage capacities below the fold from $1,049.

Apple’s latest flagship iPadOS experience comes powered by the new M2 chip and backed by an 8-core CPU with 10-core GPU. The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro delivers all of the high-end features we’ve come to expect from the form-factor, with a 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display being complemented by ProMotion for smooth scrolling, True Tone for adjusting the tint to your surroundings, and P3 wide color support so all of your content looks as accurate as it should. Taking full advantage of the M2 chip is a Thunderbolt port, as well as Apple Pencil 2 connectivity and support for the new hover feature you can read all about over at 9to5Mac.

On top of just the higher-end model on sale, the Amazon discounts continue over to some other configurations in the lineup. With as much as $150 off, the savings are marking the first chances to save in a few months alongside some of the lowest prices this year.

Other 12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro capacities on sale:

Regardless of which M2 iPad capacity you end up with, the form-factor is practically begging to be paired with one of the second-generation Apple Pencil. Ideal for making the most out of either screen and its drawing, writing, and precision input potential, this is an essential add-on whether it’s for creating digital art or just making the most of the form-factor, especially because it’s down to $89. That’s the second-best price to date at $40 off, while also landing within $5 of the best discount we’ve ever seen.

Today’s 12.9-inch discounts are then joined by some chances to save much of the same $150 on Apple’s latest 11-inch M2 iPad Pro. These discounts also only arrived after Prime Day came and went, and are now starting at $999.

12.9-inch M2 iPad Pro features:

iPad Pro. With astonishing performance, superfast wireless connectivity, and next-generation Apple Pencil experience. Plus, powerful new productivity and collaboration features in iPadOS 16. iPad Pro is the ultimate iPad experience. Brilliant 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color. M2 chip with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!