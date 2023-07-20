Cuisinart’s regularly up to $300 outdoor pizza oven also delivers some griddle action at $190

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $300 directly from Cuisinart, this is up to $110 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have tracked lower prices, it has been nearly a year since it has gone for any less on Amazon and today’s offer is matching the discount we spotted for a brief time during the Prime Day festivities. It is currently selling for $227 at Walmart for comparison’s sake. This model is looking to bring the pizza party outdoors this summer while also supporting some grilling action. It features 260-square inches of cast iron cooking space alongside a dual-hinged lid design that doubles as both a pizza oven door and a griddle for smash burgers, breakfasts in the backyard, and more. An integrated storage shelf along the bottom of the unit joins the included 13-inch cordierite pizza stone “that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust” as well. Head below for more details.

Pizza ovens can be quite expensive – sometimes hundreds of dollars more than what we are tracking above like the $799 Ooni models. But if you already have a grill out in the yard, something like this Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set is worth a look. Not only will it drastically reduce spending down to the $20 Prime shipped you’ll find it for on Amazon right now, but it includes a nice pizza stone you lay right on your grill, a pizza peel to get it on and off properly, and a roller cutter to dice it up.

If you’re looking for a higher-end and arguably more versatile pizza oven than the Cuisinart 3-in-1 above, dive into our launch coverage for the new Ninja Woodfire. It brings a smokey wood chip flavor to your meals alongside an 8-in-1 setup that features settings for max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoking, dehydrating, and keep warm, alongside the pizza action. It is also now available for purchase on Amazon.

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus features:

Features a 13″ cordierite pizza stone that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust

Cast iron griddle plate offers 233 square inches of cooking space

Cast iron grill grate offers 260 square inches of cooking space

The storage shelf below keeps all of the cooking surfaces neatly packed away when not in use

Lid flips up when griddling and grilling and the front door flips down for easy access to pizza and for checking on food while cooking without losing heat

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!