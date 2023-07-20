Cuisinart’s regularly up to $300 outdoor pizza oven also delivers some griddle action at $190

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus for $189.99 shipped. Regularly $300 directly from Cuisinart, this is up to $110 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have tracked lower prices, it has been nearly a year since it has gone for any less on Amazon and today’s offer is matching the discount we spotted for a brief time during the Prime Day festivities. It is currently selling for $227 at Walmart for comparison’s sake. This model is looking to bring the pizza party outdoors this summer while also supporting some grilling action. It features 260-square inches of cast iron cooking space alongside a dual-hinged lid design that doubles as both a pizza oven door and a griddle for smash burgers, breakfasts in the backyard, and more. An integrated storage shelf along the bottom of the unit joins the included 13-inch cordierite pizza stone “that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust” as well. Head below for more details. 

Pizza ovens can be quite expensive – sometimes hundreds of dollars more than what we are tracking above like the $799 Ooni models. But if you already have a grill out in the yard, something like this Cuisinart 3-Piece Pizza Grilling Set is worth a look. Not only will it drastically reduce spending down to the $20 Prime shipped you’ll find it for on Amazon right now, but it includes a nice pizza stone you lay right on your grill, a pizza peel to get it on and off properly, and a roller cutter to dice it up. 

If you’re looking for a higher-end and arguably more versatile pizza oven than the Cuisinart 3-in-1 above, dive into our launch coverage for the new Ninja Woodfire. It brings a smokey wood chip flavor to your meals alongside an 8-in-1 setup that features settings for max roast, specialty roast, broil, bake, smoking, dehydrating, and keep warm, alongside the pizza action. It is also now available for purchase on Amazon

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven Plus features:

  • Features a 13″ cordierite pizza stone that retains and distributes heat evenly for perfectly cooked crust
  • Cast iron griddle plate offers 233 square inches of cooking space
  • Cast iron grill grate offers 260 square inches of cooking space
  • The storage shelf below keeps all of the cooking surfaces neatly packed away when not in use
  • Lid flips up when griddling and grilling and the front door flips down for easy access to pizza and for checking on food while cooking without losing heat

