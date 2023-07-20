Amp up your NAS setup with new lows on WD Red SN700 NVMe SSDs from $94.50 ($179 off)

Amazon is now offering the Western Digital 4TB Red SN700 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for NAS devices down at $221.44 shipped. This model originally launched at $480 and has more recently been fetching closer to $400 at Amazon. Today’s deal is another $179 or so below that and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Specifically designed to handle the always-on action in your network attached storage rig, the WD Red lineup has long been a favorite of ours when it comes to loading up NAS systems with reliable storage. This model delivers a 4TB capacity with 3,400MB/s speeds that clock in much faster than your average WD Red HDD options alongside a Gen3 PCIe M.2 2280 setup. Head below for more details and a solid price drop on the 1TB model as well.

You can bring spending down by going with the 1TB model WD Red SN700 SSD. This one is now on sale at Amazon for $94.59 shipped, down from he regular $114 or so it has been fetching as of late to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The specs on this model are identical, outside of the storage capacity, as the model detailed above. While the Prime Day deals have come and gone on the HDD counterparts, you will find those at even lower prices on those right here as well.

If it’s your PC battlestation or PS5 that needs a storage or speed upgrade, ongoing price drops on Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD are where it’s at. Now undercutting the Prime Day price drop, you can land the 2TB model at a new $160 Amazon all-time low right now. All of the details on the pricing history and specs are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Western Digital 4TB Red SN700 NAS SSD features:

Robust system responsiveness and exceptional I/O performance

Tackle NAS workloads with exceptional reliability and endurance

Tame tough projects like virtualization and collaborative editing

Perfect for multitasking applications with multiple users

Scale your NAS device with huge capacities up to 4TB*

Purpose-built and tested to be compatible with popular NAS systems

* 1GB = 1 billion bytes and 1TB = one trillion bytes. Actual user capacity may be less, depending on operating environment

