Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD undercuts Prime Day at new $160 low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on one of Samsung’s fastest internal SSD options. You can now score the 990 PRO 2TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 Internal Solid-State Drive with heatsink for $159.99 shipped. This model launched back in November at $310 as the brand’s latest flagship consumer internal storage solution before falling into the $240 range this spring. We saw a solid price drop to $180 just ahead of and for the Amazon’s Prime Day festivities, and now it has hit a new all-time low. Featuring a 7,450MB/s transfer rate, it brings a nice little upgrade in speed over the popular 980 PRO lineup within a PCIe 4.0 M.2 form-factor. Fully equipped with an integrated heatsink – the model without one is now selling for even more at $160 – and a nickel-coated controller, it will work inside your PC battlestation or Sony’s PS5, helping to maintain performance during demanding tasks and the like. Hit up our review of the standard model and then head below for more details.

If you can make do with the lighter capacity 1TB variant, it is still still at Prime Day pricing. The regularly $150 or more drive is selling for the same $100 shipped price we saw for Amazon’s massive shopping event, delivering the same specs and integrated heatsink you’ll find on the 2TB model detailed above.

A more affrobadle solution in the 2TB category comes by way of the CORSAIR’s 2TB 7,100MB/s heatsink SSD. Also currently undercutting the Prime Day deal, you can bring home this one for $110 shipped and slide it right into your PC or PS5 at the lowest price we have tracked yet. Get a closer look at the spec breakdown in our previous deal coverage and hit up our hands-on review for even more details.

Samsung 990 PRO Heatsink Internal SSD features:

Get random read/write speeds that are 40%/55% faster than 980 PRO; Experience up to 1400K/1550K IOPS, while sequential read/write speeds up to 7,450/6,900 MB/s reach near the max performance of PCIe 4.0. Use less power and get more performance; Enjoy up to 50% improved performance per watt over 980 PRO, plus optimal power efficiency with max PCIe 4.0 performance. Samsung’s own nickel-coated controller delivers effective thermal control; With its slim size, 990 PRO with Heatsink is a perfect fit for PlayStation 5, desktops and laptops that meet the PCI-SIG D8 standard.

