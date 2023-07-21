Amazon ASUS PC gaming sale: ROG RGB keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $24

Amazon has a collection of ASUS ROG and TUF PC gaming battlestation gear on sale right now ranging from mice and keyboards to headsets and mouse pads. One notable offer has the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe 80% Gaming Keyboard on sale for $129.99 shipped. This regularly $170 model has only been on sale twice before today since its launch last summer and is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief stint down at $129, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The Tenkeyless form factor here is loaded with ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps for “long-lasting durability” as well as RX optical mechanical switches with “centralized RGB lighting for all-round in-key illumination” and to provide “consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay.” The 76-hour battery life, tri-mode connection for flipping between devices, and durable aluminum alloy construction with sandblasted finish are nice touches as well. Head below for more ASUS PC gaming gear deals.

More ASUS PC gaming gear deals:

If the inside of your machine needs a boost, you’ll definitely want to check out the price drops we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s Gen4 2TB SN850X heatsink SSD. One of our favorite models out there, it is now well below the Prime Day price we tracked for a new Amazon all-time low down at $120 on the 2TB configuration. Head over to our deal coverage for a complete breakdown on the specs and historical pricing details.

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, enjoy up to 76 hours of low-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode, or use standard wired USB

ROG RX optical mechanical switches: Exclusive ROG switches feature centralized RGB lighting for all-round in-key illumination, and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay

FPS-ready: Tenkeyless form factor leaves more room for the mousing hand and includes an extended Ctrl key that’s easier to hit

ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps: Provide a solid typing feel and long-lasting durability (keycap material may vary by region)

Built to last: Durable aluminum alloy construction with sandblasted finish

