Amazon ASUS PC gaming sale: ROG RGB keyboards, mice, headsets, more from $24

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsAsus
40% off From $24
a close up of a computer keyboard

Amazon has a collection of ASUS ROG and TUF PC gaming battlestation gear on sale right now ranging from mice and keyboards to headsets and mouse pads. One notable offer has the ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Deluxe 80% Gaming Keyboard on sale for $129.99 shipped. This regularly $170 model has only been on sale twice before today since its launch last summer and is now at the lowest price we can find. Outside of a brief stint down at $129, this is also matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. The Tenkeyless form factor here is loaded with ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps for “long-lasting durability” as well as RX optical mechanical switches with “centralized RGB lighting for all-round in-key illumination” and to provide “consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay.” The 76-hour battery life, tri-mode connection for flipping between devices, and durable aluminum alloy construction with sandblasted finish are nice touches as well. Head below for more ASUS PC gaming gear deals. 

More ASUS PC gaming gear deals:

If the inside of your machine needs a boost, you’ll definitely want to check out the price drops we are tracking on WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s Gen4 2TB SN850X heatsink SSD. One of our favorite models out there, it is now well below the Prime Day price we tracked for a new Amazon all-time low down at $120 on the 2TB configuration. Head over to our deal coverage for a complete breakdown on the specs and historical pricing details. 

ASUS ROG Strix Scope RX TKL Wireless Gaming Keyboard features:

  • Tri-mode connection: Use Bluetooth to connect and switch between three devices at a time, enjoy up to 76 hours of low-latency gameplay in 2.4 GHz RF wireless mode, or use standard wired USB
  • ROG RX optical mechanical switches: Exclusive ROG switches feature centralized RGB lighting for all-round in-key illumination, and provide consistent wobble-free keystrokes with near-zero debounce delay
  • FPS-ready: Tenkeyless form factor leaves more room for the mousing hand and includes an extended Ctrl key that’s easier to hit
  • ROG PBT doubleshot keycaps: Provide a solid typing feel and long-lasting durability (keycap material may vary by region)
  • Built to last: Durable aluminum alloy construction with sandblasted finish

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Asus

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s recent Galaxy A14 5G is now even more a...
Spigen’s fabric Apple Watch band with metal buckl...
Beam TP-Link’s Tapo smart camera feeds to your TV...
9to5Toys Daily: July 21, 2023 – Save on iPhone 13/Pro...
Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks for back to school...
Be ready anywhere, anytime with a 2023 low on LifeStraw...
Smartphone Accessories: LISEN 2-in-1 USB-C Lightning ca...
Amazon cooks up a new all-time low on its latest 4-burn...
Load more...
Show More Comments