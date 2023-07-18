WD_BLACK’s 7,300MB/s Gen4 2TB SN850X heatsink SSD beats Prime Day at $120 low

After seeing it drop to a new all-time low just ahead of and for Prime Day 2023, Amazon is now offering its best price yet on the WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming Solid-State Drive at $119.99 shipped. This model launched in August of 2022 at $310 and dropped to the previous $143 low late last month. After carrying a regular price of closer to $180 for most of this year, Amazon has now knocked the price down to its lowest total yet. One of our favorite models out there, you’re looking at a heatsink-equipped model that is now selling for $28 less than the SN850X without one. Alongside the heat management features to help maintain performance during demanding tasks, it can reach speeds up to 7,300MB/s with Gen4 PCIe architecture and the M.2 2280 form-factor most PCs and your PlayStation 5 requires. Head below for more details. 

While we did see it drop for a very brief time down to $60 ahead of Prime Day, the 1TB model is at its best price yet otherwise. If you can make do with half the storage space, you can land one for $70 shipped on Amazon, or $50 under the price of today’s featured offer. 

If you’re looking to take it up a notch though, or are just partial to the latest and greatest from the Samsung camp, yesterday’s deal on the 990 PRO is where it’s at. You can now land the 2TB heatsink-equipped model for $160 shipped. That’s $20 under the Prime Day price and the lowest we have ever tracked on the 7,450MB/s PCIe 4.0 M.2 model. All of the details you need on this offer are waiting right here

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850X NVMe Gaming features:

  • Get the ultimate gaming edge over your competition with insane speeds up to 7,300 MB/s(1) for top-level performance and radically short load times..date transfer rate:7300.0 megabytes_per_second
  • A range of capacities from 1TB to 4TB(2) means you get to keep more of today’s games that can take up 200GB(2) or more of storage.
  • The WD_BLACK Dashboard monitors your drive’s health, controls your RGB style and can automatically detect games to turn on Game Mode 2.0 (Windows only).
  • Predictive Loading, Overhead Balancing, and Adaptive Thermal Management features come to the SN850X to juice up your gaming performance.(3)
  • Supports future games developed for Microsoft’s DirectStorage technology for faster load times.

