Amazon cooks up a new all-time low on its latest 4-burner gas griddle at $217 (Reg. $339+)

Amazon is now offering its 4-burner 36-inch Gas Griddle for $217.53 shipped. This one released back in April at $385 and while we have seen it drop down to $251 once, it has typically bounced between $339 and well above the launch price. Today’s deal is a new all-time low and the best price we can find. Delivering on that Blackstone griddle vibe at a much lower price – they start at over $400 right now – Amazon’s 4-burner gas griddle brings the smash burger action to a backyard near you at under $220. This model has a 760-square inch cooking surface with a rust-resistant matte enamel coating, removable slide-out stainless steel grease tray, and fold-down side tables. It boasts four individually addressable stainless steel tube burners, each with a 13,000-BTU heating capacity, and an integrated igniter. Head below for more details.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a griddle at this size and with these features for less than $217. But if you can make do with a smaller cooking surface, this Royal Gourmet Flat Top 2-Burner Outdoor Propane Gas Griddle comes in at $170 shipped on Amazon. Again, it’s not going to provide as large a cooking surface, but it will get the job done, takes up less space on the patio, and saves you some cash too.

Looking for something to amp up the backyard pizza parties instead? Yesterday we spotted Cuisinart’s regularly up to $300 outdoor pizza oven down at $190 on Amazon. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked there in over a year and delivers a relatively affordable price for an outdoor pizza oven with these kind of specs. Get a closer look right here while the deal is still live and head over to our home goods hub for more.

Amazon 4-burner 36-inch Gas Griddle features:

Gas griddle cooking surface with four burners and 760-inch cooking area; perfect for grilling food outside

Non-stick and rust-resistant matte enamel coated griddle top with removable, slide-out stainless steel grease tray is easy to use and clean

4 stainless steel tube burners, each with 13,000-BTU heating capacity; 52,000-BTU total for controllable heat zones

Integrated igniter lights your gas grill with a simple push of a button

4 universal castors with brakes and fold-down side tables allow for easy movement

