Amazon offers cert. refurb units of its latest Fire 7 tablet for just $40 today, more from $25

While we did see our fair share of notable price drops on Fire tablets for Prime Day last week, there was nothing quite as low as today’s Amazon certified refurbished offer. You can now grab the 2022 model Fire 7 tablet for just $39.99 shipped. Regularly $50 in refurbished condition and $60 brand new, this is a notable chance to land a fully-featured tablet at under $40. Whether it’s for the kids or just a nice family couch tablet you can use to browse, chat, and view photos/videos, it doesn’t get much more affordable than this. Centered around a 7-inch display, it boasts 16GB of internal storage, 10-hour battery life, 2GB of RAM, and access to Alexa. It is also “refurbished, tested, and certified to look and work like new” and comes with the same warranty as a brand new unit. More details can be found in our launch coverage and you’ll find additional refurbished Fire tablet and Kindle deals below.

While you won’t find anything quite as affordable as the Fire 7 model above, there are also some great deals on higher-end Fire HD 8 and 10 variants, all with the same warranty as detailed above, starting from $65 shipped on this landing page. You’re looking at up to 47% in savings and prices well below the new listings we saw over the Prime Day festivities. If you’re looking for a higher-resolution display and a little more power, these deals also represents a notable chance to land some more capable tablets for less than the new Prime Day listings we saw.

Over on Woot today, you’ll also find a collection of previous-generation Fire tablets and Kindle readers starting from $25 Prime shipped – a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. While the models detailed above are some of the latest options from Amazon, the Woot sale features even lower prices on older models that might be a solid casual option for kids, grandparents, or just as a communal family beater to enjoy in the living room or on road trips. All of the deals are waiting right here.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet features:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Hands-free with Alexa, including on/off toggle

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Stay on track – Check email, make video calls, update shopping lists, and set reminders. Use your favorite apps like Zoom, Outlook, and OneNote

