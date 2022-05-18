Amazon refreshes Fire 7 tablets with improved battery life, performance, and USB-C

Today, Amazon is refreshing its Fire tablet line with a pair of next-generation offerings. Arriving as the latest iterations of 7-inch devices, the new Fire 7 and Fire 7 Kids arrive with much of the same form factor as before, alongside newfound additions like 30% faster performance, USB-C charging, 10-hour battery, and more.

After last refreshing its flagship Fire HD 10 last year, Amazon is now back to take a crack at updating the other end of the lineup. That brings us to the new Fire 7 and 7 Kids tablets, which will be launching later this summer. Everything is centered around a familiar 7-inch touchscreen design that uses its plastic exterior to the advantage of standing up to drops, spills, and other potential damage.

Though the real improvements have to be all of the internal changes Amazon has made. For starters, the new Amazon Fire 7 has a new quad-core chip that’s 30% faster than its 2019 predecessor and comes backed by double the RAM as before for improved multitasking. Battery life is also seeing a sizable upgrade, with Amazon packing in 40% more power to deliver 10 hours of usage per charge. And speaking of, you’ll be able to to use the new USB-C port when it does come time to recharge, ditching the microUSB slot from last time.

Amazon is also taking a more environmentally friendly approach to the new Fire 7 tablets this time around, too. Certified by Carbon Trust, the designs for the refresh are made with 35% post-consumer recycled plastics to reflect that decarbonization effort. Amazon also wraps each model in packaging that’s comprised of 95% wood fiber materials from responsibly managed forests or recycled sources. Which I have to say is certainly a nice touch.

Then there’s the Kids version of Amazon’s new Fire 7 tablet. This one brings all of the same features as the standard model into the mix, just with some of the usual children-focused content and features. Available in either 16GB or 32GB storage capacities, there’s a refreshed kid-proof case that now comes in three different colors and packs a kickstand that also happens to double as a handle. As per usual for an Amazon Kids device, you’ll also be getting all of the baked in content that a Kids+ subscription offers. You’ll get one year of the service out of the box.

Pre-order now ahead of June 29 launch

Now available for pre-order, the Amazon Fire 7 will officially begin shipping next month on June 29. In the meantime, you can reserve your copy of either model starting at $59.99 for the standard Fire 7 and $109.99 for the Fire 7 Kids. For those keeping track compared to the previous generation, that’s a $10 increase in price. Though considering the past model was first introduced in 2019, the three years and array of improvements at least make sense as to why we’re seeing the cost rise.

