Heads up! The WD 500GB My Passport USB-C portable SSD just dropped to a rock-bottom $37

Amazon is now offering a huge price drop that might not last long on the WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External Portable Solid-State Drive. Now sitting at what can easily be described as a wildly low $36.99 shipped, this is by far the lowest we have ever tracked on this model or anything comparable from a brand on this level. Regularly as much as $130 at Best Buy where it is on sale for $60, today’s deal is the best price we can find by a long shot and you might just want to grab it now before it goes away for good. Featuring NVMe technology, it delivers more than capable 1,050MB/s transfer speeds at a particularly affordable price for an SSD from Western Digital. Other features include 256-bit AES hardware encryption, shock-, vibration-, and drop-resistance (to 6.5-feet), as well as the USB-C connection. Head below for more details.

As of right now, or ever really, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as affordable as the model detailed above. There are some larger 1TB and 2TB models out there with lower per TB prices, but when it comes to cash out of pocket right now, you can’t beat $37 from brand like WD.

Be sure to check out the deal we spotted earlier this week on the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD while it’s down at $126 in blue. This was one of the highlight releases of last year, with solid specs for just about any casual user, a nice rubberized outer sheath for protection on-the-go, and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review right here.

WD 500GB My Passport USB-C External SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. | Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!