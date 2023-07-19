Amazon knocks the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable SSD down to $126 in blue (Reg. $185)

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesSamsung
Reg. $185 $126
Samsung T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive

Amazon has now knocked the Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive down to $125.99 shipped. This model launched in 2022 at $290 and now fetches a regular price of $185 directly from Samsung where it is on sale for $130 – it has been hovering between $130 and $150 at Amazon over the past few weeks. While we did see a fleeting price drop on the black model at $117 and the blue variant on sale here today at $120, both offers came and went pretty quick and you’re looking at one of the lowest totals we have seen (it comes within $10 of the best ever). I was, and still am, a big fan of this one after going hands-on for review – the ridged rubber shell is a nice touch and it has performed flawlessly ever since. You’ll find up to 1,050MB/s transfer rates and USB 3.2 Gen2 support along with USB-C connectivity. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect right here and head below for more. 

Another notable price drop we are tracking in the portable SSD space is on the WD 2TB My Passport model. This one is within about $5 of the all-time low at $115 shipped on Amazon to save you an additional $11 over the model featured above. And outside of the rubberized shell, delivers a nearly identical feature set and a sleek charcoal gray colorway you might prefer over the bright blue model above. 

If you’re more concerned with your internal storage situation right now, the better-than-Prime Day price we are tracking on Samsung’s 7,450MB/s 990 PRO 2TB heatsink SSD is a must-see. This one is easily among the fastest options in the price range and it is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low alongside the 1TB model at $100 shipped

Samsung 2TB T7 Shield Portable Solid-State Drive features:

Tough, fast, and compact, the all new rugged PSSD T7 Shield is built to endure with the space to create thanks to an IP65 rating for Dust and Water resistance. Transfer massive files in seconds; USB 3.2 Gen 2 and PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s, allowing you to edit directly from the drive; The high-tech rubber exterior with Dynamic Thermal Guard controls heat to maintain steady performance for even giant projects. Ready for the rough and tumble; Shoot on location and wander the wild while feeling confident your data is securely resistant against water* and dust** with an IP65 rating; The rugged design and advanced outer elastomer add extra durability to even endure a 9.8 foot drop. 

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
Samsung

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Check out the new Arcade1Up x Kith cabinet loaded with ...
UGREEN’s latest 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with dual 4K HDM...
Get $50 of data credit to spend in 120 countries for $2...
Today’s Android game and app deals: Unit 404, Bac...
CASETiFY summer sale up to 20% off: Rare deals on steel...
AeroGarden’s 45W indoor Grow Light system keeps t...
Logitech MX Mechanical Mini Keyboard sees rare discount...
WaterField debuts new ballistic waxed canvas and leathe...
Load more...
Show More Comments