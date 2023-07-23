First discount of the year drops the Philips Hue Smart Plug down to new low of $27 (Reg. $35)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on the Philips Hue Smart Plug. Normally fetching $35, you’re now looking at 22% in savings as the price falls to $27.24 shipped. Today’s offer is the first chance to save this year and is a new all-time low at $3 under our previous mention from back in December of last year. Pairing over Bluetooth or Zigbee, this smart plug expands your Philips Hue setup with the ability to connect lamps, lights, appliances, and other gear into your choice of Siri, Alexa, and Assistant ecosystems. It has a compact design that won’t hog both wall outlets, and makes for a notable upgrade to your smart home for taking advantage of the same reliability that Philips Hue gear has been known to deliver.

Having made our most recent list of best smart plugs, the Philips Hue offering is certainly one of the compelling options on the market. But if the form-factor isn’t quite right for the particular use case you have in mind, go check out all of the options we’ve previously-recommended in our guide right here. With various price points and form-factors, we highlight quite a few different offerings for your smart home whether you’re privy to Siri, Alexa, or Assistant.

We have a collection of notable smart home offers on tap now that the work week has become the weekend, all of which now come headlined by Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs. Rare discounts are arriving that offer some of the best discounts to date, as well as the lowest prices in months at the very least. Everything now starts from $30, delivering at least 20% in savings. And for everything else, our smart home guide is also packed this week with an assortment of other gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

Philips Hue Smart Plug features:

This small, unassuming accessory allows you to turn any light – even one in which you can’t place a Hue bulb – into a smart light so that you can control it via the Hue app or voice. Use Bluetooth for instant light control or connect to the Hue Bridge to unlock more features.

