Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs see rare discounts starting at $30 (Reg. $40+)

Amazon is now offering a rare chance to save on Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs after on-page coupons have been clipped. Shipping is free across the board. Our favorite has the A19 Smart Edison Bulb at $30.01 after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $45, this is delivering the first discount in months with 33% in savings attached. It did sell for a few cents less back in January, but this is otherwise the best discount of the year. Detailed below, the whole list of Philips Hue filament bulbs arrive with a unique design that’s meant to be shown off instead of hidden behind a lampshade or up in a recessed fixture. Each one packs the usual White Ambiance feature set, including dimmable lighting, adjustable color temperature, and support for Alexa and Assistant over Bluetooth. Throw in the Zigbee integration, and these vintage Edison-style bulbs also work with Siri and HomeKit thanks to the Hue hub. Shop everything from $30 below.

Philips Hue Filament Bulb discounts:

If you’re looking for some ambient lighting for your smart home instead of just a way to convert overhead lighting, we’re tracking a discount on Govee’s latest HomeKit color lightstrip. Arriving as one of the first of its kind with onboard Matter support to go alongside its Thread connectivity, it now sells for $42 That’s down from $60, in order to land at a new all-time low. Though, our smart home guide is also packed this week with an assortment of other gear for your Alexa, Assistant, and Siri setups.

Philips Hue Filament bulb features:

Capture the popular look of Edison bulbs, featuring a distinct glowing inner coil and transparent globe, with smart filament bulbs. These smart retro-style LED bulbs combine the look and feel of simple vintage design with the power of Philips Hue smart lighting.

