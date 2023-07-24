Plan your next big project in Amazon’s classic retro-style journal at just $5.50 (41% off, 2023 low)

If you’re anything like me you’ll probably have at least one old school, vintage-style paper notebook laying around for doodling or scratching out ideas and to-do lists. And Amazon just knocked its basic hardcover model down to just $5.34 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly over $9, this is 41% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. It is also the best price we have tracked all year. You’ll find 240 “archival-quality” ruled pages made from acid-free paper within a hardcover binding alongside an inner pocket for stashing loose notes. As you can see from the images right here, there is also an integrated bookmark and elastic closure – nothing special, just a solid retro-style notebook that doesn’t cost much more than a small latte. More details below.

While today’s deal is certainly a good one for the retro journal-style setup, you can score a pair of these basic wirebound spiral notebooks for $5 Prime shipped right now. You won’t get as many pages total, but you can separate thoughts, projects, and journal entries into individual books and spend a touch less.

Or forget the low-tech solution and bring home the near infinite potential of an iPad. Ready for hand doodling and drawings with an add-on Apple Pencil, they can, needless to say, bring a whole lot more than just that to your setup. You’ll want to swing by our iPad hub for all of the models that are on sale right now and you might as well check out the discounts we spotted this morning on Samsung’s latest 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 tablets.

AmazonBasics Classic Notebook:

Large classic notebook with 240 ruled pages (front and back) for notes, lists, musings, and more

Archival-quality pages made from acid-free paper—resists damage from light and air

Cardboard bound cover with rounded corners for a finished look

Integrated bookmark; elastic closure helps keep notebook securely closed

Expandable inner pocket for stashing loose items; measures 5 by 8.25 inches

