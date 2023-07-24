Samsung’s latest 10.5-inch Galaxy Tab A8 tablets now up to $80 off starting from $170

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch Android Tablets. The 32GB, 64GB, and 128GB models are now listed at $169.99, $209.99, and $249.99 shipped. Regularly $230, $280, and $330 directly from Samsung and at Best Buy where they are now matched, you’re looking at up to $80 off and the lowest prices we can find. Today’s deals are also matching the lowest we have tracked in several months on all capacities. Delivering a relatively affordable Samsung Android tablet experience, everything comes centered around a 10.5-inch LCD screen for browsing the web, checking emails, and video chatting with friends and family. USB-C charging joins Google Assistant voice command support, facial recognition, and expandable storage by way of the microSD slot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more.

These lightweight MoKo Galaxy Tab A8 cases are a great way to protect your investment here by adding some notable scratch and drop protection without spending a fortune. Starting at under $10 Prime shipped with various color options at the ready, they are specifically made for the 10.5-inch A8 and you can dive in right here.

If you’re looking to take it up a notch to a more flagship tablet experience, go pro with Apple’s 6th generation models. The M2-equipped Apple iPad Pro configurations are still starting from $1,049 shipped and you can dive into the details on these offers before they all jump back up in price as part of our previous deal coverage. Head over to our iPad hub for more.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 features:

Whether your family is streaming or video chatting with friends, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet brings out the best in every moment on a 10.5″ LCD screen. Get the power, storage and speed your family needs with an upgraded chipset and plenty of room to keep files — up to 128GB of storage; A long-lasting battery lets you go unplugged for hours to keep the family fun going. Go for hours on a single charge and back to 100% with the fast charging USB C port; Battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

