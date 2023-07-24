Elevation Lab’s adhesive AirTag mounts are some of the best, now 25% off from $10.50

Elevation Lab makes some of the best AirTag mounts and cases on the market and we have now spotted a notable price drop on its TagVault Surface. The waterproof adhesive mount its now marked down from $13 to $10.36 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s matching both the fleeting Prime Day price we just tracked and the Amazon all-time low. Just keep in mind we are also tracking price drops on the 2- and 4-pack bundles that deliver even lower per-mount prices. The 2-pack is now $15.96, down from the regular $20 price tag, and the 4-pack is going for $22.46, down from the regular $30. You’re looking at up to 25% off the going rates on one of the best adhesive mounts out there. Head below for more details.

The TagVault Surface comes with a premium 3M VHB adhesive and is described as being indestructible with a limited lifetime warranty included with purchase. The IP68 waterproof case is ready to handle the elements – Elevation Lab says it’s great for “skis and snowboards, trailers, watercraft, power tools, construction equipment, bikes, bike racks, camping stuff, camera gear cases,” and more.

When it comes to adhesive mounts, we tend to stick with top name brands as it’s just too hard to trust the super-affordable options when comes to actually staying in place. I’ve had good success with the Pelican models, but they will cost you even more than the Elevation Lab deals we are tracking above.

If you’re looking for a way to secure an AirTag to your pet’s collar, you’ll still find an on-page coupon waiting on the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet – it is now within $1 of our previous mention. And be sure to dive into our launch coverage from April on the latest Elevation Lab TagVault Fabric made to discreetly keep tabs on bags and luggage from the inside.

Elevation Lab TagVault Surface features:

We wanted something easy and secure to mount AirTag to any surface. And indestructible and waterproof so it could be used in extreme environments – like on skis. So we designed TagVault Surface. It opens and closes like a contact lens case. Glass reinforced composite body – strong enough that you can run it over with a car. And uses custom 3M VHB adhesive so it won’t go anywhere. So many uses – on ATV’s, vehicles, skis & snowboards, bikes, trailers, equipment cases – everything you’d want to find if lost or stolen. AirTags are the best and cheapest insurance you can have.

