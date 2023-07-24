JBL’s bangin’ 800W 710 Party Speaker with karaoke now $100 off, plus more from $20

If you’re looking for some serious power to crank the party up this summer, or really anytime of year indoors, Amazon just knocked $100 off the JBL PartyBox 710. The 800-watt speaker typically fetches $800 at retail, but you can now land one for $699.95 shipped. That’s a solid $100 price drop, matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon – this is the third time it has dropped that low since release last summer – and the best price we can find. Packing in a pair of 2.75-inch tweeters and an 8 inch woofer alongside a tuned bass reflex port, it also has wheels and an easy-grip handle so you can take it wherever it needs to be. The IPX4 splash-proof design keeps things safe at the pool party while built-in party lighting will sync to the beats or deliver customizable strobe action, a starry night effect, and more – all controllable via the PartyBox app. It even features dual built-in microphone inputs for karaoke. More details and JBL deals below.

More JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

If you’re in the market for something little more high-end without getting into the giant party speakers, last week’s collection of Bose SoundLink deals are still live and kicking. Featuring just about every model in the lineup, Amazon is now offering up to $80 in savings on new condition units and all of the details you need are right here.

JBL PartyBox 710 features:

Create an instant musical connection with 800 powerful watts of high-performance JBL Original Pro Sound. Dual 2.75″ tweeters and 8″ woofers paired with its tuned bass reflex port deliver detailed audio perfection for music so loud you can literally feel the beat. Lights, color, party. Transform any space into a rock concert, nightclub, and karaoke lounge all rolled into one. Sync your music to dynamic, customizable strobes, a unique starry night effect, and next level flashing club patterns easily controlled via the streamlined, user-friendly top panel dials or PartyBox app.

