Upgrade to a Bose Revolve II Bluetooth speaker from $119 (Reg. up to $219), more from $84

After seeing a solid price drop go live on its latest ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II this morning, it’s now time for some Bose speaker deals. While we did see some solid Prime Day adjacent price drops go live on the popular Bose Bluetooth speaker lineup, most of the offers were on refurbished offerings and Amazon is now stepping in with a series of deals on new models. The flagship portable model SoundLink Revolve+ II did go for less in new condition for a couple days last week during Amazon’s massive 2-day shopping event. But most of the price drops we tracked have now returned and are joined by ongoing refurbished offers with Bose’s world-class re-certification process that delivers the same warranty as new units to give folks some lower-cost options. Head below for a break down of today’s Bose speaker offers.

Bose Bluetooth speaker deals:

If you’re looking for something more compact and affordable, dive into our coverage of Sony’s new XB100 Bluetooth speaker. This one comes in at half the price of the most affordable Bose options from one of the better brands in the space and you can get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our recent hands-on review right here.

Bose SoundLink Revolve II features:

This small, portable wireless speaker is engineered to deliver true 360° sound for consistent, uniform coverage. With up to 13 hours from a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, you get more play time than the original SoundLink Revolve speaker. Charging is easy via the Micro-B USB port. SoundLink Revolve II is dust and water resistant (IP55 rating), so it will stand up to splashes by the pool. Take calls and access your device’s default voice assistant right from the bluetooth speaker. Or connect the speaker to an Amazon Alexa-enabled device, like the Echo Dot, for even more hands-free control of your music.

