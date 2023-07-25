GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini records 5.3K60 footage with all-time low discount to $200

Best Buy today is now offering a summer-ready action camera for less than ever before. Taking a smaller approach than the flagship model, the GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini scales down the form-factor and is now on sale for $199.99. This discount is taking as much as $200 off the usual $400 price tag while offering one of the first chances to save. We last saw it at $280 for Prime Day, with today’s offer undercutting that by an extra $80. GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini arrives centered around the same 5.3K60 recording capabilties as its full-sized counterpart, packing a 24.7MP camera with 1/1.9-inch sensor. The biggest differences with the two action cameras is that the Mini features a single button design. So all you have to do is point the camera at the action and push record to capture your surroundings. There’s no touchscreen or mode button, with the GoPro Quik app providing the ability to adjust footage after the fact. In place of a screen on the back, GoPro HERO 11 Mini has a second mounting point for an even more versatile way to secure the camera to just about anything.

If you do in fact need a full-sized action camera, the GoPro HERO 11 Black is dropping down to $399 shipped. Delivering an all-time low from the usual $500 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $101 in savings while delivering the second-best offer of the year. GoPro HERO 11 Black arrives with a set of refreshed features that all come centered around the same design as previous-generation models. The real star of the show is the 1/1.9-inch sensor which can handle taking 27MP photos at an 8:7 aspect ratio. Throw in 10-bit color, as well as SuperPhoto and HDR modes to make full use of the GP2 chipset. Then there are a collection of new software features that make it easier than ever to share photos and videos to social media or to your device to edit. Our hands-on review breaks down exactly what to expect from all of the new features, as well.

If you’d rather just take advantage of your smartphone for recording all of the action this summer, be sure to go check out the price cuts we saw earlier in the week on a pair of new DJI Osmo Mobile releases. Both of the new gimbal stabilizers are seeing their first discounts on Amazon, dropping prices as low as $99. Each backed by features like ActiveTrack 5.0 and ShotGuides, there’s some fun new functionality to help make sure your iPhone or Android smartphone footage looks its best.

With the same upgrades as its full-sized sibling, the GoPro HERO11 Black Mini provides the same level of video capture in a smaller, more compact form factor. The upgraded image sensor can capture 24.7MP photos from recorded 5.3K60 and 2.7K240 video with ease. HyperSmooth 5.0 digital stabilization ensures your footage remains high-quality and features horizon lock technology to ensure your videos are lined up properly.

