Upgrade your battlestation with Razer’s latest metal Chroma Laptop Stand at $115 (2023 low)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $150 $114
a laptop computer sitting on top of a table

Amazon is now offering the latest Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 for $114.39 shipped. Regularly $150 directly from Razer and at Amazon, this is nearly 25% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is also a new 2023 Amazon low and the best price we have tracked outside of a brief offer last year at $105. Featuring a metal black matte finish and fully customizable Chroma RGB lighting to match the rest of your Razer battlestation, this stand also includes an integrated hub. Alongside dual monitor support (two QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor), you’ll find an HDMI port, two USB-A jacks, and one downstream USB-C port. The integrated design keeps one more thing off your desk and neatly sticks your USB hub into the back of your laptop stand at one of the best prices ever. More details below. 

You can opt for the previous-generation Razer model that is now on sale for just over $74 shipped from the usual $130. But you’ll be forgoing the HDMI and USB-C action for all USB-A ports alongside the same matte black CNC aluminum design. It does include a very similar Chroma RGB setup, but just be sure your setup will work with the more legacy I/O setup before dropping the cash down. 

If you’re not into the Chroma Razer vibes, check out this deal on the Twelve South ParcSlope. Coming from one of our favorite Apple gear accessory makers, the ParcSlope delivers a sleek minimalist way to hold up your MacBook on the table top while leaving its keyboard fully accessible without requiring with no need for an external typing device. Best of all, it is still down at $30 shipped or 50% off the usual $60 price tag with all of the details you need waiting right here

Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2 features:

  • Ports for Every Scenario: The 4-port USB-C hub unlocks a variety of winning configurations. By connecting the attached USB-C cable, you have access to an HDMI port, one full function USB-C port and two USB-A ports for unrivaled flexibility
  • Dual Monitor Support: You can unleash your visual potential by connecting up to two QHD monitors or a single 5K monitor thanks to the included HDMI and USB-C port
  • Durable Ergonomics : Thanks to the finely tuned 18 degree incline, the Razer Laptop Stand Chroma V2’s aluminum frame allows you to game, create and browse at the optimum viewing angle for long term usage.
  • USB-C Passthrough Charging: For maximum mobility, we have included a USB-C port to the stand that only supports power delivery. By using your USB-C charger and compatible laptop you will be able to keep your system topped off and ready to go at all times

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

GoPro HERO 11 Black Mini records 5.3K60 footage with al...
DJI’s new Osmo Mobile 6/SE iPhone gimbals see fir...
Bring that JBL sound to movie night with its BAR 5.0 Do...
CASETiFY refreshes Inside Out collection with new cases...
Review: Gorgeous NASA-engineered geo-sync SKYVIEW lamp ...
Today’s Android game and app deals: The Lonely Ha...
Get a lifetime of piano lessons through this highly-rat...
FlexiSpot summer sale takes up to $220 off popular elec...
Load more...
Show More Comments