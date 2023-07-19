Twelve South’s ParcSlope MacBook stand sees 50% discount down to new $30 all-time low

Joining some of the other all-time lows on Twelve South gear, Amazon is now offering the Twelve South ParcSlope Stand for MacBook and iPad at its lowest price yet. Now dropping down to $29.98 shipped, this desktop accessory is 50% off the usual $60 going rate. We last saw it at $48, with today’s offer taking another $18 off to deliver a new all-time low. Unlike many of the other stands we’ve been featuring from Twelve South as of late, the ParcSlope stand takes on a more versatile form-factor that on top of being able to prop up a MacBook, can also handle holding your iPad in place. Just as perfect for getting your M2 laptop’s screen a bit closer to eye level as it is for providing the perfect place to rest your 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display to use as a drawing tablet, Twelve South ParcSlope features an angled design with a premium construction. It has a minimal design that still helps increase airflow to your device. Head below for more.

The ParcSlope above is just the latest accessory from Twelve South to be getting in on those 50% off savings. Last week we saw the popular HiRise MacBook stand now dropping down to $40, with a more adjustable design than the lead deal. Also clocking in at that same price, the Curve Riser monitor stand looks to bring those improved ergonomics to your iMac, Studio Display, and other other monitor at $40 as well. Both of these are resting at new all-time lows, just like the featured offering.

Twelve South did however just release a new version of the HiRise MacBook stand above for those who want a more premium package. The new HiRise Pro quickly became a personal favorite of mine by taking the form-factor featured above and adding in some extra features. One of the main adjustments to the design is that it has been updated specifically to support the newer 14- and 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros. The new stand now bends upward at the end of the v-shaped mount you rest your machine on in order to keep everything in place, while also packing a slot for your MagSafe charger in its metal base underneath some vegan leather trimming. We take a hands-on look at the new HiRise Pro to see if Twelve South’s latest is worth the extra cash from today’s 50% off deals.

Twelve South ParcSlope MacBook stand features:

ParcSlope is a dual purpose stand that elevates MacBook screens and angles iPads for more comfort and productivity. With ParcSlope, MacBook users enjoy better ergonomics and increased airflow for a cooler, quieter MacBook. iPad users will love the feel of the 18-degree sketching/typing angle ParcSlope creates. Precision curves, special ridges and built-in cable management make this sleek metal stand a must-have for MacBook and iPad users.

