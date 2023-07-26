Converse Back to School Sale offers 25% off shoes + 40% off apparel

The Converse Back to School Sale is live with an extra 25% off shoes and 40% off apparel. Just use promo code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Chuck 70 AT-CX Sneakers that are currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $110. This style offers sizing for men and women as well as four color options. It has a bold outsole that promotes comfort as well as support with every step. It’s a great option for fall outings and it has a rigid outsole that gives you traction on any surface. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire event here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas $56 (Orig. $75)
- Chuck 70 AT-CX Sneakers $83 (Orig. $110)
- Chuck Taylor Alt Star Canvas $56 (Orig. $75)
- Chuck Taylor All Star Stitched Patch $41 (Orig. $70)
- Go-To Chuck 70 Loose Fit Pullover Hoodie $48 (Orig. $80)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Chuck Taylor All Star Seasonal Color $45 (Orig. $60)
- Patch Relaxed French Terry Short $27 (Orig. $50)
- Retro Chuck Taylor Bra Top $23 (Orig. $38)
- All Star Lift Platform Retro Denim Shoes $49 (Orig. $80)
- Retro Chuck Taylor Cropped T-Shirt $18 (Orig. $30)
- …and even more deals…
Finally, be sure to check out the Carhartt Flash Sale that’s offering up to 50% off already-reduced styles and 40% off best-selling t-shirts.
