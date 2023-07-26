Converse Back to School Sale offers 25% off shoes + 40% off apparel

25% off + 40% off

The Converse Back to School Sale is live with an extra 25% off shoes and 40% off apparel. Just use promo code BACKTOSCHOOL at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. One of our top picks from this sale is the Chuck 70 AT-CX Sneakers that are currently marked down to $83 and originally sold for $110. This style offers sizing for men and women as well as four color options. It has a bold outsole that promotes comfort as well as support with every step. It’s a great option for fall outings and it has a rigid outsole that gives you traction on any surface. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Converse customers. Head below to find even more deals or you can shop the entire event here.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
