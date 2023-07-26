Carhartt takes up to 50% off sale items + 40% off best-selling t-shirts for summer

Carhartt is currently offering up to 50% off sale items including 40% off its best-selling t-shirts. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. A standout from this sale is the Loose-Fit Heavyweight T-Shirt for men that’s currently marked down from $12 and originally sold for $20. It’s available in five color options and pairs nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, chino pants, and more. The heavyweight material is highly durable and it has a chest logo that adds a stylish touch. Better yet, it has a tagless design and a seamless construction for comfort. With over 6,000 positive reviews from Carhartt customers, this t-shirt is rated 4.5/5 stars. Be sure to head below to find the rest of our top picks and then head over to our fashion guide for additional sales today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

