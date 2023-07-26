Outfit the front door with Level Lock Smart Lock Touch while it’s $100 off, now down to $229

If you’re looking to remove the massive module that your smart lock brings to the front door, Amazon has your back with a discount on the Level Lock Smart Lock Touch. This sleek and stylish alternative retrofits your home with all of the usual smart lock features, just in a design that’s practically indistinguishable from traditional hardware. Now it’s also even more affordable, as the smart lock drops to $229 shipped. Down from $329, you’re looking at $100 in savings alongside the second-best price of the year. It’s the lowest since back in March when it landed at $28 less, for comparison.

With a streamlined design that hardly looks like it is packing as much smart home prowess as you’ll find, Level Touch arrives with a sleek satin nickel finish. Alongside the traditional key hole, there’s also a wide range of ways to unlock including HomeKit and Siri, the companion app via Bluetooth, NFC-based keycards, and living up to its name, a touch capacitive exterior. In our hands-on review, we found that Level Touch was the “most versatile smart lock” on the market, despite looking like an ordinary deadbolt. Head below for more.

A more affordable way to get in on a new HomeKit upgrade for the front door, the Level Bolt arrives at $156.85 on Amazon right now. This solution packs an even more novel design that is entirely invisible on your door. It installs in about as slim of a profile as imaginable, all while letting you lock and unlock the door with HomeKit, Siri, Ring, and your smartphone. It lacks all of the ways to unlock that the Touch edition does, but will get you some added security and convenience for less as it drops from the usual $199 price tag to undercut Prime Day.

In either case, a notable add-on to expand the experience is the Level Keypad. This accessory just launched last year and arrives to bring yet another option to unlock the front door into play. The wireless form-factor can be mounted just about anywhere and sports a series of backlit keys. Our launch coverage over at 9to5Mac offers a more complete rundown of the features and how it interfaces with either of the Level locks.

Today’s Level Lock markdowns are joined by everything else we have in our smart home guide. Halfway through the work week, you’ll find some notable offers from the Philips Hue ecosystem, all-time lows on Nanoleaf’s latest, and even some rare price cuts on new Matter smart plugs.

Level Lock Smart Lock Touch features:

The first and only refined smart lock that makes technology invisible, Level Lock – Touch Edition is the smallest and most advanced smart lock ever. Made to effortlessly blend in with your beautiful home without unsightly boxes on your door.

