Sonos Arc lands at $719 in cert. refurb sale (Save $180), more AirPlay 2 speakers from $159

Halfway through the week, Sonos today is launching a new summer sale across its catalog of refurbished smart speakers. With even more sizable savings attached, the company is marking down its in-house renewed gear while still delivering full warranties with every purchase. This time around, there’s an even wider assortment of its speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers up for grabs, all with free shipping across the board. A favorite has the Sonos Arc Soundbar marked down to $719 in both black and white styles. Normally fetching $899, you’re looking at $180 in savings and a match of the 2023 low.

Arriving as the brand’s most capable smart soundbar, Sonos Arc delivers eleven drivers in a sleek design for a streamlined home theater setup with Dolby Atmos alongside all of the other staples of the ecosystem. That includes AirPlay 2 support, Trueplay audio, surround sound support, and integration with the rest of the Sonos speaker lineup. If you don’t need the full package, the Sonos Arc SL delivers almost everything, just without the microphone and onboard smart speaker integration while dropping the price to $679. Head below for all of the other best discounts.

Then be sure to shop the rest of the sale, of which our favorites are outlined below. The Sonos refurbished deals this week are all delivering the best prices of the year like the offers highlighted above, making now the perfect chance to finally experience why Sonos is one of our favorite home theater brands at 9to5Toys.

Sonos Arc Soundbar SL features:

Bring all your entertainment to life with the extraordinarily realistic sound of Arc, the premium smart soundbar for TV, movies, music, and more. Surround yourself in the story with 3D sound from Dolby Atmos, and enjoy control with your TV remote, your voice, the Sonos app, and Apple AirPlay 2.

