Bowflex’s regularly $429+ SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells fall to $349 today

Here’s another chance to get ripped while the popular Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells are on sale. Amazon is now offering the adjustable pair down at $349 shipped. Regularly $549, they more typically sell for $429 at Amazon and elsewhere these days. This deal is matching the day 1 Prime Day price – they quickly dropped to $329 for day 2 – and comes in at $30 under the discount before that. Today’s offer is matching the second-lowest total we have tracked since a hangover holiday deal way back in January. Among the most popular adjustable dumbbells out there, the SelectTech 552 set ranges from 5 pounds up to 52.5 pounds per side, selectable via the side-mounted dial. Not only does this save a ton of space in your workout room by effectively replacing 15 sets of weights, but it also allows the single purchase to grow with you as you get stronger and support a wide range of exercises. They also come with 1-year of guided JRNY workouts. Head below for more details.

While not as popular an option as the Bowflex set above, you can save some cash with the FLYBIRD models. Now selling for $85 shipped per dumbbell by way of an on-page Amazon coupon, this set features a similar setup with included holders for each adjustable dumbbell to save you an additional $179 if you purchase a pair of them.

Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells features:

Try our JRNY Mobile-Only Membership for 2 months, free (JRNY subscription auto renews annually at then-current annual rates, plus applicable taxes, unless canceled at least 48 hours before free period end)

JRNY with Motion Tracking technology counts your reps and tracks your form in real-time simply by using your tablet’s camera. (JRNY membership required. Available on iOS and Android tablets only.)

Get Motion Tracking, trainer-led workouts and so much more with a JRNY Mobile-Only Membership

Adjusts from 5 – 52.5 lbs

Replaces 15 sets of weights

