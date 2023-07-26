Anker’s 2022 model P2/Pro HomeKit-ready smart scales hit 2023 lows from $35 (38% off)

While they might not be the new $90 P3 model with personal coaching and a larger display, Anker’s official EufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering some solid deals on its 2022 model P2 Apple Health-ready Smart Scales by way of on-page coupons. You can land the standard model eufy Smart Scale P2 for $34.99 shipped or the P2 Pro at $49.99 shipped. Regularly $50 and $80 respectively, you’re looking at up to nearly 38% in savings and the best we can find. These deals are also the lowest we have tracked in 2023. Both models sync with Apple Health, Google Fit, or Fitbit apps to track your data with the pro variant adding in additional standing heart rate tracking and  sensitive ITO-coating technology that “allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings.” Otherwise, you’re looking at the ability to tracking daily health and fitness metrics like weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and more. Head below for more details. 

If the Apple-friendly and more modern models above aren’t catching our interest, the RENPHO Smart Scale comes in at a more affordable $18 Prime shipped right now. It measures 13 body metrics like weight, BMI, body fat, and more alongside compatibility with Apple Watch, the Fitbit app, and Google Fit. 

While we are talking fitness, be sure to check out the Amazon lows we are tracking on the popular connected Echelon fitness bikes starting from $350 with hundreds of dollars in savings attached. 

Then head over to our fashion hub to refresh your workout apparel and footwear with deep deals now live at Reebok, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Under Armour, and in Nike’s Back to School event, just to name a few. 

eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro features:

Track your daily progress and monitor 16 detailed measurements of your body including weight, body fat, BMI, muscle mass, bone mass, and even your standing heart rate. The sensitive ITO-coating technology on Smart Scale P2 Pro allows you to step on anywhere for the bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to still give insightful readings. High-precision manganese steel sensors can detect subtle weight changes accurately up to 50 g (0.1 lbs) so you can celebrate even the little wins.

