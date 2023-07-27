Govee 4.5-ft. futurist smart floor lamp with app-control over 16 million colors at $100 ($50 off)

Govee Lyra Floor Lamp

Govee’s official Amazon storefront t is now offering its Lyra RGBICWW Corner Smart Floor Lamp for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and currently matched directly from Govee, this is a solid $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is matching last year’s Black Friday offer and comes in at $10 under our mention from earlier this year. This particularly sleek and modern-looking Wi-Fi connected lamp delivers 16 million color options as well as 2200k to 6500k warm/cool whites with 1,500 lumens of brightness. All of which is controllable via Google Assistant and Alexa voice commands as well as the Govee app, which also provides a series software preset lighting effects. On top of that, built-in mics allow it to sync with the beats of your music too. Head below for more details. 

This shorter and slightly more sleek model is currently going for a touch under the price of today’s featured offer at $90 shipped, although its warm and cool white lighting is slightly less capable than the model above. And for something even more affordable, check out the brand’s table lamp with a comparable feature set and a much less pricey $52 price tag. 

Just be sure to scope out the must-see SKYVIEW lamp we just reviewed. No, it’s not going to be for everyone – it’s quite an expensive endeavor for a lamp – but for those with a penchant for interesting tech, higher-end decor pieces, and sunset/sunrise lamps, I have to say it is one of the coolest options I’ve seen and it’s really been growing on me day after day. 

Govee’s Lyra RGBICWW Corner Smart Floor Lamp features:

  • Futurist & Modern Design: Timeless minimalist design of the floor lamp that infuses sophistication into any home decor. With a textured satin aluminum finish and compact base unit, which elevates your space and suitable for gift.
  • Cutting-Edge RGBICWW Technology: Savor multi-color displays as customized from 16 million total colors, 2200k-6500k warm/cool whites, and 1500 lumens of brightness. Upscale ambiance for hosting get-togethers, watching movies or reading and relaxing.
  • 64+ Scene Modes: Select a moving lighting effect with one tap and transform your room decor.
  • Get Creative With DIY Mode: Using our Govee Home app, finger-sketch your own custom color effect, plus show off these creations to the community where others can add your DIY effects to their own floor lamp.

