Land a Tile Mate item tracker with a 5-pack of Lost and Found Labels for $20 today (33% off)

Amazon is offering a solid price on a nice Tile item tracking bundle. It includes one of the brand’s latest model Tile Mate trackers alongside a 5-pack of Lost and Found Labels for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This is regularly $30 and you’re scoring it for 33% off the going rate to mark a new Amazon all-time low. The Tile Mate on its own sells for $25 and the 5-pack of labels add an additional $5 in value to the bundle. A Tile Mate is essentially the brand’s AirTag-style device – an iOS/Android-compatible tracker with audible alarms, last known location tech, and the ability to work in reverse to ping your smartphone. The labels are essentially smart QR code stickers you can embed with contact details to help track down lost goods. All of the details you need on Tile Mate are in our review, much like our hands-on impressions feature on the Tile Lost and Found Labels. Head below for more.

When it comes to item trackers like this, you’ll be hard-pressed to find anything comparable for less right now. If it’s just the labels you’re after though, you can score a 15-pack directly from Tile at $15.

But while we are on the subject, you’ll want to swing by our ongoing deal coverage of Apple’s AirTags. They didn’t make their way into the brand’s Prime Day offers and haven’t seen very many price drops this year, but you can now score a multi-pack with trackers starting from $21 a pop at the moment. Take a closer look right here before the price jumps back up on you.

These deals on Elevation Lab AirTag mounts are worth a closer look too – they are easily some of the best out there.

Tile Mate + Lost and Found Labels features:

Our original Mate tracker is the best value for tracking everyday items. Paired with the free Tile app, this versatile tracker is perfect for keys, purses, and backpacks. Tap “Find” in the Tile app to activate a loud ring and locate your stuff. Find your things near, or far. Ring within range of your phone, or view the last location on the app. Double press the button on your Tile to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent. Stick Lost and Found Labels to your favorite items like tablets, lunchboxes, water bottles, to make them easily returnable. If they get lost, your return details can be accessed by scanning the QR code.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!