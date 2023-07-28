New SteelSeries gaming headset DAC with spatial audio sees first deals from $109 shipped

We are now tracking the very first notable pice drops on the new SteelSeries GameDAC via Amazon. You’ll find the model specifically made for PC and PlayStation down at $116.99 and the Xbox (plus all other major platforms) edition going for $109.19 shipped. The SteelSeries GameDAC Gen 2 Hi-Res Audio Amplifier launched a few months ago at $130 and is now seeing its first decent price drops. You’re looking at up to 16% off and subsequent Amazon all-time lows. This DAC is designed to power hi-fi headsets with a 96KHz/24bit resolution output and compatibility with any headset over a 3.5mm cable. Some higher-end headsets require a DAC but this one also brings some interesting features for standard sets too. Alongside the ability to connect to two consoles/PCs at the same time, it also brings AI noise cancellation to your PC setup – “uses powerful AI algorithms to eliminate background noise from your microphone, even cleaning out incoming chat from teammates” – alongside 360-degree spatial audio so “you hear every critical step, reload, or vocal cue to give you an advantage.” More details below.

FiiO is another notable brand in the headphones DAC space and you’ll find some of its options starting in the $50 range at Amazon with some of the even higher-end variants coming in at a touch below the new SteelSeries variant. They arguably don’t feature as slick a design as you’ll find on the modern SteelSeries release above, but they will help to drive power hungry headsets and headphones much the same otherwise.

But if you’re just looking for a new set of cans that don’t require the DAC action, we caught the best price of the year on Sennheiser’s ANC Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones at $260 this morning. We were big fans of these after going hands-on, saying they are a great lower-cost AirPods Max alternative and you can get a closer look at the deal right here.

SteelSeries GameDAC Gen 2 features:

Hi-Res Audio Amplifier – Upgrade the audio of your PC or PS with a 78% purer signal (in comparison to GameDAC Gen 1), elevating the resolution to 96KHz/24-Bit for a much more detailed, richer soundscape.

Headset Compatibility – Designed for the Arctis Nova Pro (sold separately), the GameDAC Gen 2 also works with any headset wired via 3.5mm cable.

Multi-System Connect – Plug in two systems at once, such as PC, Xbox, PS, or Switch, and transition between them with a press of a button. The GameDAC Gen 2 streamlines your experience to create the ultimate multimedia base.

AI Noise Cancellation – The ClearCast AI feature on PC uses powerful AI algorithms to eliminate background noise from your microphone, even cleaning out incoming chat from teammates

