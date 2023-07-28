Best price of the year lands on Sennheiser’s ANC Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones at $260 ($120 off)

We are now tracking the best price of the year on Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones at $259.99 shipped via Amazon. This set launched last summer at $380 shipped and are now seeing a solid 32% or $120 price drop. Today’s deal comes in at $29 under the price we featured on the black model earlier this month (now down an additional $3) to deliver the lowest we have seen all year on the white and grey set. In our hands-on review we said Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones might be the next best thing to AirPods Max and now they are a whole lot less pricey too. Sennheiser is a storied audio brand that has been producing high-quality gear for nearly eight decades and its latest Momentum 4s are no exception. Head below for more details.

Centered around 42mm transducers, this set features active noise cancellation alongside an Adjustable Transparency Mode to let just the right amount of sound when you need to. A foldable design with a padded headband (we love the fabric lining here too) and “deeply cushioned ear pads” are joined by up to 60 hours of playback time. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our hands-on review.

Check out this deal on Satechi’s headphone charging stand as well as Lamicall’s magnetic fold-down hanger at just $8 Prime shipped and the brand’s metal under-desk dual headphone hanger at $11.50.

Then head straight over to our headphone hub for additional deals on over-ears and wireless earbuds including Beats Fit Pro.

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones features:

Maximum audio resolution with Sennheiser Signature Sound: Enjoy premium music quality all-day long thanks to the headphone’s audiophile-inspired 42mm transducer system and aptX Adaptive.Specific uses for product : Music

Personalized sound via the Sennheiser Smart Control App: Adjust the sound to your individual listening preferences via the integrated equalizer, presets and sound modes – for a unique sound experience.

Stay immersed in your music: Thanks to the headphone’s Adaptive Noise Cancellation, you stay distraction-free – and with the Adjustable Transparency Mode you stay in touch with the world around you.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!