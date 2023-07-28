Satechi’s higher-end 30W USB-C GaN charger now 66% off as new all-time low hits just $10

Satechi’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its 30W USB-C GaN Charger for $9.99 after the on-page coupon has been clipped. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $30, today’s offer pairs a cash discount with the listing coupon in order to take 66% off the MSRP. Today’s offer is of course a new all-time low with as steep as the savings are, undercutting our previous mention from a 20% off sitewide sale. Satechi’s compact USB-C charger is normally one of the more premium options out there with its higher-end design. But now you can score the 30W GaN power capabilities for less than most other models in its class, let alone plenty of 20W offerings from trusted brands. If you’re looking for a new upgrade to your everyday carry or just want to convert another charger around the house to USB-C, this is well-equipped to handle powering your iPhone, iPad, and more.

Other Satechi USB-C chargers on sale

Satechi 30W USB-C GaN Charger features:

Features USB-C Power Delivery (PD) to efficiently charge your iPad Pro M1 or fast charge your iPhone 13, up to 30W, for powerful charging whether you’re at home, the office, or on-the-go. Supports USB-C fast charging to quickly power compatible iPhone models from 0% up to 50% within 30 minutes with an USB-C to MFi-certified Lightning cable (sold separately). Equipped with ETL and CE certifications to provide a safe, yet effective charge to your connected devices. As always, we recommend using certified charging cables (sold separately) to ensure safety.

