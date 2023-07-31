Anker’s pet water fountain delivers a luxurious drinking experience for your furry friends at $30

Justin Kahn -
AmazonHome GoodsAnker
Reg. $46 $30
Anker Eufy Pet Water Fountain

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now giving pet owners another chance to score a deep deal on its Pet Water Fountain. The regularly $46 fountain is designed to make your life a little easier and your cat’s a little more luxurious down at $29.99 shipped. That’s 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention as well as the 2023 low. It provides a filtered SafeSip Pump to keep water clean from “hair, dust, and food residue” alongside mitigating the need to constantly refresh the bowl. This model can hold up to a week’s worth of clean drinking water and features a BPA-free build as well as 304 food-grade stainless steel drinking dish suitable for pets up to 30-pounds in size. Head below for more details. 

If you’re not impressed with the fountain design and would rather just refresh your traditional stainless steel bowls, these Van Ness options are quite popular on Amazon and cost a whole lot less. You can score the 32-ounce model at just over $2.50 Prime shipped right now, and you’ll also find some other sizes available as well. 

Speaking of the pets, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet collar AirTag mount with an on-page coupon at Amazon. And if you’re looking for an affordable way to keep an eye on your furry friends while you’re out of the house, TP-Link’s Tapo smart camera is still on sale for just $20 alongside a host of its other intelligent gear starting from $10 Prime shipped – swing by our smart home hub for more.

Anker Pet Water Fountain features:

  • Give Your Pet SafeSip: Traditional water pumps are difficult to remove, but Pet Water Fountain’s SafeSip Pump is a tiny, powerful rotor that pops out so you can clean every spot of the dog and cat fountain.
  • Encourage Pets to Drink: Animals are highly sensitive to charged particles, and the dog and cat water fountain includes SafeSip Pump to eliminate any charge from the water so pets drink comfortably.
  • Fresh and Healthy Water: eufy Pet’s innovative filter design for this dog and cat drinking fountain whisks away hair, dust, and food residue to always give your pet the purest and freshest water.
  • Healthy Design Removes Impurities: The water plate for this automatic water dispenser for dogs and cats is tilted at just the right angle of 11° to constantly cleanse the water and act as another filtration system to keep your pet’s water healthy.
  • Made of Germ-Free Material: Your pet will drink healthy water with every sip thanks to Pet Water Fountain’s construction. It’s made from BPA-Free plastics and 304 food-grade stainless steel that leads bacteria to easily wash away.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Anker

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Review: Beyerdynamic Blue Byrd ANC wireless buds nail c...
Sony’s 2023 mini-LED Google TVs with 120Hz PS5-en...
Tested: Samsung’s latest 180MB/s PRO Plus microSD...
Satechi’s USB-C Slim Dock is an essential M1 iMac...
Today’s Android game and app deals: HOOK 1 and 2,...
Sony’s WH-CH720N ANC Headphones deliver 35-hour b...
Monday’s New Green Deals include Jackery power statio...
Rockrock’s S7+ robo vac/mop with auto empty under...
Load more...
Show More Comments