Anker’s pet water fountain delivers a luxurious drinking experience for your furry friends at $30

The official Anker eufy Amazon storefront is now giving pet owners another chance to score a deep deal on its Pet Water Fountain. The regularly $46 fountain is designed to make your life a little easier and your cat’s a little more luxurious down at $29.99 shipped. That’s 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. This is also matching our previous mention as well as the 2023 low. It provides a filtered SafeSip Pump to keep water clean from “hair, dust, and food residue” alongside mitigating the need to constantly refresh the bowl. This model can hold up to a week’s worth of clean drinking water and features a BPA-free build as well as 304 food-grade stainless steel drinking dish suitable for pets up to 30-pounds in size. Head below for more details.

If you’re not impressed with the fountain design and would rather just refresh your traditional stainless steel bowls, these Van Ness options are quite popular on Amazon and cost a whole lot less. You can score the 32-ounce model at just over $2.50 Prime shipped right now, and you’ll also find some other sizes available as well.

Speaking of the pets, we are also still tracking a solid offer on the Elevation Lab TagVault Pet collar AirTag mount with an on-page coupon at Amazon. And if you’re looking for an affordable way to keep an eye on your furry friends while you’re out of the house, TP-Link’s Tapo smart camera is still on sale for just $20 alongside a host of its other intelligent gear starting from $10 Prime shipped – swing by our smart home hub for more.

Anker Pet Water Fountain features:

Give Your Pet SafeSip: Traditional water pumps are difficult to remove, but Pet Water Fountain’s SafeSip Pump is a tiny, powerful rotor that pops out so you can clean every spot of the dog and cat fountain.

Encourage Pets to Drink: Animals are highly sensitive to charged particles, and the dog and cat water fountain includes SafeSip Pump to eliminate any charge from the water so pets drink comfortably.

Fresh and Healthy Water: eufy Pet’s innovative filter design for this dog and cat drinking fountain whisks away hair, dust, and food residue to always give your pet the purest and freshest water.

Healthy Design Removes Impurities: The water plate for this automatic water dispenser for dogs and cats is tilted at just the right angle of 11° to constantly cleanse the water and act as another filtration system to keep your pet’s water healthy.

Made of Germ-Free Material: Your pet will drink healthy water with every sip thanks to Pet Water Fountain’s construction. It’s made from BPA-Free plastics and 304 food-grade stainless steel that leads bacteria to easily wash away.

