Beam TP-Link’s Tapo smart camera feeds to your TV at $20 (Reg. $30), much more from $10

We are now tracking a host of notable deals on TP-Link smart home products and networking gear. one standout has its 2022 model Tapo 2K Indoor Smart Security Camera on sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is more than 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it drop to $23 a few times since release, this is a few bucks below that for one of the best prices we have tracked. You’re looking at a simple and affordable way to monitor your indoor space with motion detection, a 2-way audio siren, night vision, and onboard SD storage (no subscription required). It works alongside the Alexa and Google Assistant gear you already have for simple voice command action as well as the ability to beam its live feeds to your Echo Show display or to the big screen via Chromecast. Head below for more details and additional TP-Link smart home price drops.
Joining ongoing price drops on TP-Link’s Matter-equipped smart plugs as well as the HomeKit smart switches starting from $18, you’ll find a host of its home networking gear and Google Assistant/Alexa smart products marked down below.
TP-Link Networking deals:
- TP-Link EAP610 Ultra-Slim Wireless Access Point $85 (Reg. $100)
- TP-Link WiFi Extender$15 (Reg. $20)
- Plus more router deals from $40…
TP-Link Tapo smart home deals:
- 4-pack TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulbs $30 (Reg. $40)
- 2-Pack TP-Link Tapo 2K Pan/Tilt Security Camera $50 (Reg. $65)
- Tapo 2K QHD Outdoor Security Camera $42 (Reg. $60)
- And even more…
More TP-Link Kasa smart home deals:
- Kasa Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug $24 (Reg. $30)
- Kasa 2023 New Indoor Security Cam $28 (Reg. $35)
- Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera $30 (Reg. $40)
- Kasa Smart Video Doorbell Camera $40 (Reg. $60)
- Kasa Smart 2K Security Camera $40 (Reg. $45)
- Kasa Color Smart Bulb $10 (Reg. $22)
- Kasa Smart Light Switch $14 (Reg. $20)
- Kasa Smart 3 Way Switch 2-pack $28 (Reg. $40)
- Kasa Smart Motion Sensor Switch $20 (Reg. $30)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs 2-pack $17 (Reg. $25)
- Kasa Smart LED Light Strip $30 (Reg. $45)
- And even more…
TP-Link Tapo 2K Indoor Smart Camera features:
Capture every detail inside your home with crystal-clear 2K high definition video with this indoor security camera. Easily see what your baby is holding or what your pet is playing with.Controller Type:Amazon Alexa;Android;Google Assistant.Connectivity protocol:Wi-Fi.Power source type:Corded Electric. Save footage continuously on up to a 256 GB microSD card (not included) or subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage which saves 30-day video history and provides additional benefits such as motion tracking, baby crying detection and more. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, subscribe to Tapo care to for baby crying detection to use as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if its your pet playing around or if someone is actually there.
