Beam TP-Link’s Tapo smart camera feeds to your TV at $20 (Reg. $30), much more from $10

We are now tracking a host of notable deals on TP-Link smart home products and networking gear. one standout has its 2022 model Tapo 2K Indoor Smart Security Camera on sale for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, this is more than 33% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen it drop to $23 a few times since release, this is a few bucks below that for one of the best prices we have tracked. You’re looking at a simple and affordable way to monitor your indoor space with motion detection, a 2-way audio siren, night vision, and onboard SD storage (no subscription required). It works alongside the Alexa and Google Assistant gear you already have for simple voice command action as well as the ability to beam its live feeds to your Echo Show display or to the big screen via Chromecast. Head below for more details and additional TP-Link smart home price drops.

Joining ongoing price drops on TP-Link’s Matter-equipped smart plugs as well as the HomeKit smart switches starting from $18, you’ll find a host of its home networking gear and Google Assistant/Alexa smart products marked down below.

TP-Link Tapo 2K Indoor Smart Camera features:

Capture every detail inside your home with crystal-clear 2K high definition video with this indoor security camera. Easily see what your baby is holding or what your pet is playing with.Controller Type:Amazon Alexa;Android;Google Assistant.Connectivity protocol:Wi-Fi.Power source type:Corded Electric. Save footage continuously on up to a 256 GB microSD card (not included) or subscribe to Tapo Care for cloud storage which saves 30-day video history and provides additional benefits such as motion tracking, baby crying detection and more. Get instant push notifications when motion or a person is detected, subscribe to Tapo care to for baby crying detection to use as a baby camera monitor. Discern from notifications that matter, so you’ll know if its your pet playing around or if someone is actually there.

