Save on five of LEGO’s Botanical Collection kits: Wildflower Bouquet $53, Succulents, more from $40

Ahead of the new LEGO sets for August ushering in the fresh summer lineup, we’re now tracking a series of price cuts on additions to the Botanical Collection. Most notably, the recently-released Wildflower Bouquet is seeing one of its first-ever discounts down to $52.99 shipped. Typically fetching $60, you’re looking at the second-best discount to date and only the third overall offer. It comes within $3 of the all-time low and lets you bring home one of the recently-released buildable flower kits for less than retail. We break down what to expect in our launch coverage of the new release, but then below the fold you can get a more in-depth look while exploring four other kits from LEGO’s flower theme that are also on sale.

Rare savings land on LEGO’s new Wildflower Bouquet

Having just hit the scene back in February, the new Wildflower Bouquet is the latest addition to the theme of brick-built flowers and delivers a fresh kit packed with vibrant designs. There are some incredible techniques employed to make perfect use of the 939 included bricks, all helping stack up to an assortment of different wild flowers. Each one of the blossoms is more lively than the last, with an overall composition that means you’ll need to bring a vase into the mix for putting the whole bouquet on display.

Also on sale for one of the first times, the Dried Flower Centerpiece set joins the LEGO Botanical Collection with a $42.99 sale price courtesy of Amazon. Down from $50, you’re looking at the second-best price to date, too. This one lands at within $1 of the all-time low and is only the second chance to save in any capacity.

Taking a less colorful approach, the Dried Flower Centerpiece set arrives as LEGO build number 10314 and is the seventh installment in the display-worthy theme. This model is much more of a standalone piece that doesn’t require bringing your own vase, and assembles a design made up of toned down brown, tan, and orange colors to bring some fall inspiration to your collection with 812 pieces.

Alongside the all-new additions to the Botanical Collection from LEGO, we’re also tracking some price cuts on the mainstays in the lineup. Some of our favorite kits to date from the LEGO Group, these builds have been popular with 9to5Toys readers too over the past few years.

LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet features:

Part of the LEGO Botanical Collection, this set for adults is crafted entirely from intricate LEGO pieces. The vibrant flower bouquet features 8 species of wildflowers on adjustable stems. Budding florists and flower lovers can spend hours building and identifying the blooms inspired by cornflowers, lavender, Welsh poppies, cow parsley, leatherleaf ferns, gerbera daisies, larkspur and lupins. Once complete, these LEGO flowers can be displayed in a favorite vase to become an eye-catching piece of home décor that will plant seeds of joy in whichever room they’re placed.

