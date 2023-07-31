Rockrock’s S7+ robo vac/mop with auto empty undercuts Prime Day at $600 (Reg. $950), more

If you’re looking to upgrade your home cleaning robot, the official Roborock Amazon storefront is now offering a solid offer on its S7+ Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Auto-Empty Dock for $599.99 shipped that beats the Prime Day deal. Regularly $950, this is 37% or $350 off the going rate for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is also $60 under the price we tracked for Prime Day earlier this month. It also comes in at $50 under the price of the standard S7 without the included auto-empty dock, for comparison. The S7+ not only provides automated vacuuming and mopping, but its auto-empty dock can carry up to 8-weeks of dust and dirt before you’ll need to get involved at all. Its 2500Pa suction power is complemented by smart mopping (it will intelligently avoid getting the carpets or the dock wet) powered via LiDAR navigation with adaptive route algorithms for a customizable, smartphone-controlled experience that will neatly clean your home so you don’t have to. Head below for more Roborock deals.

More Roborock deals:

Roborock S7+ Robot Vacuum features:

With the Auto-Empty Dock, dust is automatically emptied after a cleanup. Empty the bin without making a mess while keeping the dustbin clean. Hold up to 120 Days of dust in the three-liter dust bag (When using both included dust bags). Keep dirt locked up with an onboard filtration system that captures 99.99% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. When it’s time to empty, a swift pull of the dustbag seals it shut, ready for instant disposal. Using its powerful 5200mAh Lithium polymer battery, Roborock S7+ delivers up to 180 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, helping clean all your home at once.

