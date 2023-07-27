TP-Link’s smart surge protectors with USB and Assistant/Alexa support from $25 (2023 lows)

Alongside a host of other Google Assistant and Alexa-ready TP-Link gear, not to mention its new Matter plugs, Amazon its now offering a solid deal on its Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip HS300. The 6-outlet surge protector with USB is now down at $42.99 shipped. This model has regularly been bouncing between $47 and as much as $67 this year with today’s offer being the lowest we can find. It is also the best we have tracked across 2023. As we mentioned above, it carries six surge-protected, independently-controllable smart outlets alongside three USB charging ports (5V/2.4A). Not only will it keep your electronics safe from power surges, but also provides some handy USB charging ports, all of which connect with the Kasa so you can track down power vampires and monitor overall usage. That’s on top of the ability to leverage voice control via Alexa and Google Assistant gear, effectively transforming all six outlets into smart ones. More details below.

A more affordable solution comes by way of the deal we are tracking on the popular 3-outlet Kasa Smart Plug Power Strip. Now down at $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. This model has sold for between $26 and $30 for all of 2023 and is now at the best price of the year. This one delivers the same no hub-required setup, just with less outlets and only two USB jacks.

As we touched on above, TP-Link’s new multi smart home platform Matter Smart Plugs are now seeing some solid price drops alongside quite a large selection of the brand’s other intelligent home upgrades. Ranging from smart cameras to light bulbs, the deals on the latter start from $10 Prime shipped and you’ll find everything waiting for you in our previous roundup.

Kasa HS300 Smart Plug Power Strip features:

6 smart outlets: Independently control 6 smart outlets, and charge 3 devices with built in USB ports; Ideal for controlling electronics in your home, home office, or small business

Surge protection: ETL certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage

Energy monitoring : Monitor how much energy devices connected to the power strip consume; Check on each one from your Kasa smart app and turn off ones that are using too much power

Control from anywhere: Control connected devices from anywhere with the Kasa Smart app. Power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights from the app

Voice control: Remotely control your smart plug and use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or MicroSoft Cortana.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!