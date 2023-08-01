Amazon just knocked $200 off Samsung’s prev-gen Galaxy Tab S8+ tablet at $699 shipped

Alongside pre-order deals we are tracking on the brand new Galaxy Tab S9/+ models at $120 off, Amazon is now offering $200 off the Galaxy Tab S8+ model. The regularly $900 12.4-inch Samsung tablet is now selling for $699 shipped. That’s matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon in 2023 outside of couple fleeting drops during Prime Day and back in March. Best Buy is still asking for the full $900. It might not be the latest and greatest but it is still a compelling experience that’s selling for $100 less than the 11-inch S9 model. You’re looking at an sAMOLED screen with ‎128GB of storage alongside notable picture-taking capabilities with an auto-framing ultra-wide front camera. It also features S Pen support for hand-written notes and doodling and you can get a closer look at what to expect in our first impressions coverage. Then head below for more.

A great way to leverage a fraction of your savings here is to score a nice case that won’t break the bank while also providing some protection and a place to store an S Pen. This JETech Slim Folio is a good example and also provides multi-angle viewing action with pricing starting at just over $15 Prime shipped on Amazon right alongside a few different color options.

But as we mentioned above, Samsung has unveiled its next-generation tablets in the form of the new S9 and S9+ models. Best of all, we are already tracking some notable pre-order promotions at Amazon with up to $200 in savings and an opportunity to score a Book Cover Keyboard Slim at 50% off the going rate as well. All of the details you need on these offers ahead of release are waiting in our coverage right here.

Galaxy Tab S8+ features:

Work and play with the blazing fast speed of Wi-Fi 6E — 3x faster than the previous generation of Wi-Fi. Get more enjoyment out of every moment with a big 12.4 inch sAMOLED screen and high resolution that dazzles with unbelievable brilliance, crispness, and color. Record super clear video in 4K and great photos with an ultra-wide front camera with auto framing; With Galaxy S8 plus, your photography skills will shine regardless of your experience level behind the lens. Inspire your imagination with our fastest S Pen yet, an S Pen that is more responsive than ever, feels even more like a real pen, and it’s included with tablet purchase.

