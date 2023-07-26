Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9/+ now $120 off or more with 50% off bundled keyboard covers

Update: B&H is now offering $50 discounts on the entry-level 256GB models, now dropping the Galaxy Tab S9 to $749.99 and the Tab S9+ to $949.99.

Samsung today just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9+. The verdict hasn’t exactly been settled yet on the latest tablet to be deemed an iPad killer, but if you’re looking to decide for yourself we’re tracking the first chance to save when you pre-order. Right now, the new 512GB Wi-Fi version of the Galaxy Tab S9+ is down to $999.99 shipped. That’s $200 off the price you’ll pay at launch for the new debut when it ships on August 11, dropping the elevated storage capacity down to the same price as the baseline 256GB model. To sweeten the pot, Amazon is also taking 50% off the companion Book Cover Keyboard Slim, dropping the entire package to $1,080 from its combined $1,360 MSRP.

Samsung’s latest tablet arrives as the Galaxy Tab S9+, an Android machine powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and backed by a 12.4-inch AMOLED screen. Wi-Fi 7 support is onboard to go alongside its refreshed form-factor that arrives with an IP68 water-resistance rating and Super Fast Charging support. Over at 9to5Google, we fully explore what’s new this time around across the whole Galaxy Tab S9 lineup, of which the 11-inch model is also getting in on some launch savings below.

Alongside its larger counterpart, the savings today continue over to the Galaxy Tab S9. This smaller table boasts much of the same internal capablities of its larger + series edition, just centered around an 11-inch AMOLED display. You can also lock-in much of the same savings, with the elevated 512GB Wi-Fi model at $799.99. This is down $120 from the usual price and also landing with that same 50% off promotion on the companion keyboard case that scores you the accessory for an extra $70.

Both of these tablets also have the option to come with a companion Book Cover Keyboard Slim, if you think the 50% discount is a good enough value to pull the trigger. The new accessory looks to improve the typing experience of your new tablet, sporting a lightweight design that snaps onto the back of your tablet in order to deliver a physical keyboard and some added protection. It even wraps around the spot where the S Pen snaps onto your tablet, making sure things stay in place when thrown in your bag. Just make sure you pick the right model to correspond with whichever Galaxy Tab S9 model you score.

As far as the latest foldables are concerned, today Samsung launched a pair of new handsets. We’re already seeing some chances to save, just as you’d expect from 9to5Toys, as you can now save as much as $400 on unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 devices. Combining cash discounts on elevated storage capacities with bundled gift cards, these pre-order sales offer a chance to land one of the all-new foldables for less. And best of all? There’s no trade-ins required.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ features:

No matter where you take your Tab S9+, unleash greatness in every experience with a superfast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, our most powerful tablet processor yet. Get ready for intense colors, deep contrasts and unbelievable brilliance on a 12.4” Dynamic AMOLED 2X screen**; Plus, Vision Booster automatically adjusts brightness and contrast. Confidently take your Tab S9+ with you everywhere; With an Armor Aluminum frame, it’s designed to protect against bumps; With an IP68 rating, it’s one of the only water- and dust-resistant tablets on the market.

